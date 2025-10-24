Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24-25, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Reno metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 5 Bishop Manogue at No. 4 Spanish Springs.
Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Friday, October 24.
Battle Mountain at Pershing County - 7:00 PM
Fernley at Dayton - 7:00 PM
Lowry at Churchill County - 7:00 PM
McQueen at Wooster - 7:00 PM
North Valleys at Hug - 7:00 PM
Reno at Carson - 7:00 PM
Galena at Douglas - 7:00 PM
Reed at Damonte Ranch - 7:00 PM
Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue - 7:00 PM
Desert at Bishop Union - 7:00 PM
West Valley at Lassen - 7:30 PM
View all Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Saturday, October 25.
View all Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.