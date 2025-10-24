High School

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24-25, 2025

Get Reno area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nevada high school football continues on Friday, October 24

Gray Reid

Bishop Manogue running back Amir McGruder runs the ball against Reed in Friday's game at Reed High School on Oct. 17, 2025. Bishop Manogue won 52-48.
Bishop Manogue running back Amir McGruder runs the ball against Reed in Friday's game at Reed High School on Oct. 17, 2025. Bishop Manogue won 52-48. / Andy Barron / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 14 games scheduled across the Reno metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 5 Bishop Manogue at No. 4 Spanish Springs.

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 11 games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Friday, October 24.

Battle Mountain at Pershing County - 7:00 PM

Fernley at Dayton - 7:00 PM

Lowry at Churchill County - 7:00 PM

McQueen at Wooster - 7:00 PM

North Valleys at Hug - 7:00 PM

Reno at Carson - 7:00 PM

Galena at Douglas - 7:00 PM

Reed at Damonte Ranch - 7:00 PM

Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue - 7:00 PM

Desert at Bishop Union - 7:00 PM

West Valley at Lassen - 7:30 PM

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 25, 2025

There are three games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Saturday, October 25.

