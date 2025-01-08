Londonderry football star deciding between a college offer and a post-graduate year
Londonderry High School’s Devin Boles said he thinks he’ll be playing football in New Hampshire next fall, but he’s not sure where.
His options increased last week when he received a scholarship offer from the University of New Hampshire. It was his first Division I offer.
Boles, a senior, said he’s also considering taking a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy to increase his college offers. In addition to UNH, he has offers from Bentley, Saint Anselm, Franklin Pierce and Endicott. His brother, Riley, is a linebacker at Endicott.
“Not sure what I’m going to do yet,” Boles said. “I want to talk with my family, and I want to do an overnight at UNH and get the whole experience. I don’t want to rule anything out, but I’ll most likely be staying in New Hampshire next year.”
UNH defensive coordinator Scott James extended the offer to Boles, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker/defensive end who missed the second half of his senior season with a wrist injury.
“UNH watched him play one game last season,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “I think it’s a great fit for what they’re trying to build and even who they’ve been to be honest. All the years I’ve watched UNH football I feel like Devin Boles is the blue collar, hard-nosed football player that they typically have and have built their football program on.”
Lauzon said he envisions Boles as a four-down defensive end or an outside linebacker in college.
“I think he has potential to play inside, too,” Lauzon said. “I don’t think he’s a kid you want to meet in a hole straight on, especially as he enters the college world and gains more weight, more muscle and just keeps getting bigger, stronger and faster. He’s just got to get a little faster to play inside.
“He’s a great edge guy right now. From what I’ve heard from other coaches he’s the kind of guy you run away from most of the game. That’s how dominant he was.”
Boles was a strong candidate for the Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award until he was injured blocking a point-after kick against Manchester Central. UNH already has two former Londonderry players on its roster: tight end Colby Ramshaw and offensive lineman Ty Miles.
“It’s cool to be in that category with those guys,” Boles said. “UNH has been in touch since the beginning of my senior year. They just wanted to see my senior film, and then my injury happened so communication kind of fizzled out. Then they came in late with an offer. I think they see the same thing in me they saw in Ramshaw, which is the potential.”