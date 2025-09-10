New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings
The New Hampshire Top 10 high school football rankings remain unchanged, as each team in the preseason Top 10 earned a victory in Week 1.
The closest game involving a ranked team last weekend was No. 9 Manchester Memorial's 14-13 victory over Central High School of Providence, R.I. Sixth-ranked Exeter also needed a touchdown on its final drive to pull out a 24-20 win against unranked Timberlane.
This week's top matchup will take place Friday night in Nashua, where second-ranked Bedford will meet third-ranked Nashua South. This week's High School on SI New Hampshire Top 10 rankings:
1. Pinkerton Academy (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 1
Last year's Division I champion opened its season by beating Windham, 28-0. Quarterback Aiden McDonald tossed three touchdown passes, two of which went to Londonderry transfer Noah Rao. The Windham offense didn’t cross midfield until the third quarter, and ran a total of three plays in Pinkerton territory.
2. Bedford (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 2
Senior running back Brody Helton carried the ball 11 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over Merrimack. Bedford quarterback Bennett Matthews ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for a TD.
3. Nashua South (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 3
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Josh Tripp had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers opened the season with a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. Tripp also intercepted a pass in the win. South quarterback Cody Jackson completed 18 of 24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Salem (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 4
Running back Jordan Zannini ran for two touchdowns in Salem's 21-14 Week 1 victory over Concord. The Blue Devils will play their home-opener Friday night against Alvirne.
5. Londonderry (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 5
Quarterback Sully Daron completed each of his 10 pass attempts and threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns to help Londonderry defeat Alvirne, 33-7. Devin VanAvery caught three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
6. Exeter (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 6
Exeter overcame a 20-17 deficit by driving 91 yards in its final possession to pull out a 24-20 victory against Timberlane. Max Corsett capped the final drive with a 5-yard TD run. Exeter will face Portsmouth/Oyster River on Friday. The Clippers opened their season by beating Dover 35-0.
7. Souhegan (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 7
Souhegan, last year's Division II champion, received a huge game from running back Ryland Raudelunas in a 47-14 win against St. Thomas. Raudelunas rushed for 152 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and also scored on a punt return.
8. Bishop Guertin (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 8
Bishop Guertin led 35-0 at halftime and breezed to a 35-8 non-league victory over Pathfinder Tech of Palmer, Mass.
9. Manchester Memorial (1-0)
Previous ranking; No. 9
The Crusaders posted a 14-13 victory over Central of Providence, R.I. in Week 1, and will open the New Hampshire portion of its schedule with a game at Dover on Friday.
10. Trinity (1-0)
Previous ranking: No. 10
Trinity, a Division II program, joins Souhegan as the only non-Division I team in the Top 10. Quarterback Ollie Service passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and two TDs as the Pioneers beat Hanover 33-10 Friday.