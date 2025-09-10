High School

New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings

No. 2 Bedford will face No. 3 Nashua South on Friday night

Roger Brown

Malden Catholic athletics

The New Hampshire Top 10 high school football rankings remain unchanged, as each team in the preseason Top 10 earned a victory in Week 1.

The closest game involving a ranked team last weekend was No. 9 Manchester Memorial's 14-13 victory over Central High School of Providence, R.I. Sixth-ranked Exeter also needed a touchdown on its final drive to pull out a 24-20 win against unranked Timberlane.

This week's top matchup will take place Friday night in Nashua, where second-ranked Bedford will meet third-ranked Nashua South. This week's High School on SI New Hampshire Top 10 rankings:

1. Pinkerton Academy (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Last year's Division I champion opened its season by beating Windham, 28-0. Quarterback Aiden McDonald tossed three touchdown passes, two of which went to Londonderry transfer Noah Rao. The Windham offense didn’t cross midfield until the third quarter, and ran a total of three plays in Pinkerton territory.

2. Bedford (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Senior running back Brody Helton carried the ball 11 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-20 victory over Merrimack. Bedford quarterback Bennett Matthews ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for a TD.

3. Nashua South (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Josh Tripp had seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers opened the season with a 36-25 victory over Malden (Mass.) Catholic. Tripp also intercepted a pass in the win. South quarterback Cody Jackson completed 18 of 24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

4. Salem (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Running back Jordan Zannini ran for two touchdowns in Salem's 21-14 Week 1 victory over Concord. The Blue Devils will play their home-opener Friday night against Alvirne.

5. Londonderry (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Quarterback Sully Daron completed each of his 10 pass attempts and threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns to help Londonderry defeat Alvirne, 33-7. Devin VanAvery caught three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

6. Exeter (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Exeter overcame a 20-17 deficit by driving 91 yards in its final possession to pull out a 24-20 victory against Timberlane. Max Corsett capped the final drive with a 5-yard TD run. Exeter will face Portsmouth/Oyster River on Friday. The Clippers opened their season by beating Dover 35-0.

7. Souhegan (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Souhegan, last year's Division II champion, received a huge game from running back Ryland Raudelunas in a 47-14 win against St. Thomas. Raudelunas rushed for 152 yards and three TDs, caught a touchdown pass and also scored on a punt return.

8. Bishop Guertin (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 8

Bishop Guertin led 35-0 at halftime and breezed to a 35-8 non-league victory over Pathfinder Tech of Palmer, Mass.

9. Manchester Memorial (1-0)

Previous ranking; No. 9

The Crusaders posted a 14-13 victory over Central of Providence, R.I. in Week 1, and will open the New Hampshire portion of its schedule with a game at Dover on Friday.

10. Trinity (1-0)

Previous ranking: No. 10

Trinity, a Division II program, joins Souhegan as the only non-Division I team in the Top 10. Quarterback Ollie Service passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and two TDs as the Pioneers beat Hanover 33-10 Friday.

Published
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire