Xavier Moreau of Manchester Memorial High School has emerged as one of New Hampshire's top defensive playmakers. Moreau is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker, who you can also find on the defensive line occasionally.

In his sophomore season, Moreau recorded 8.5 sacks, including three strip sacks, along with 43 tackles, 33 quarterback hurries and 11 quarterback hits. He is a physical defensive specialist who improves his football technique by also competing in wrestling.

Wrestling Shapes His Defensive Approach

"Both sports allow me to analyze my opponent and use their positioning to my advantage," Moreau said. "Both are super physical and require me to use my opponent’s weight and momentum to drive them back, move them, or throw them. Ultimately, I can dictate where they move."

Moreau believes many of the same principles that make him successful in wrestling translate directly to football.

Moreau understands that many of the most important defensive plays never appear in a box score. He can draw two linemen and create an opportunity for someone else, or make the correct read and stop a play from developing, which may go unnoticed to an untrained eye. Despite this, Moreau makes sure to keep a 'next play' mentality because he knows he is capable of affecting the game in so many ways.

When asked how he stays motivated to keep his opponent's offense working, Moreau offered some insight about how he often plays a mental game with his opponent.

Defense Is a Chess Match

"I love the one-on-one battle I have with the player across from me. It is strategic," Moreau said. "I am able to analyze how they move and what their tendencies are as the game progresses. I get great satisfaction knowing how frustrated they get when they are unable to keep me out of the backfield. It’s almost like a game of chess adding the mental aspect along with the physical."

Moreau said patience and recognizing tendencies are among the most important parts of his game. He credits his competitiveness, preparation and physical style of play for much of his success.

"I am a super competitive person. I want to be the best at everything I do. Physically, I always want to be better than the person across from me. I also love the team aspect and how we grow and become like a family. We push each other, help each other, and make each other better," Moreau said.

Despite primarily playing defense, Moreau understands his role is to create opportunities for the entire team. While offensive players often receive much of the attention, Moreau takes pride in creating momentum-changing plays on defense. But Moreau knows if he wants to make an impact, he needs to let his offense shine and do the dirty work.

Focused on Team Success

"Primarily, my goal is to force a turnover to get the ball back to my offense," Moreau said. "I also look for big hits, so they are worried about and need to alter their game plan. I want to take them out of their game."

Never Satisfied

"I’m always looking at improving in all areas. I am never happy or satisfied with my performance," Moreau said. "There are always areas for me to improve, so I work with my coaches and trainers to target my weaknesses and grow and develop and hopefully become a more complete player."