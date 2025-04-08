New Hampshire Baseball: Top left-handed pitchers in 2025
Weather permitting, the 2025 New Hampshire high school baseball season will beging Monday. Here's a list of 10 NHIAA left-handed pitchers who are primed to have a big season in 2025:
MICHAEL CIOFFI (Pinkerton)
Cioffi was 7-1 with one save and a 0.78 ERA last season, when he pitched 5.2 innings to help Pinkerton beat Exeter in the Division I championship game
. Cioffi gave up 23 hits, five earned runs and struck out 59 in 44.2 innings as a junior.
GRANT DAVIS (Dover)
Davis is best known for his skills as an outfielder and at the plate -- he batted .352 last season -- but he could also make a name for himself as a pitcher this season if, as expected, he gets signifcant innings on the mound.
CONNOR FOWLER (Winnacunnet)
Fowler posted a 2.17 ERA with six strikeouts in 10 innings last season, but will have a much larger role on the mound for the Warriors this year.
JEFF LUCHSINGER (St. Thomas)
Luchsinger, a junior, made the Division II All-State team as a third-team selection last season, when he helped the Saints earn the No. 2 seed for the Division II tournament. He's among the reasons St. Thomas will be among the favorites in Division II this spring.
DYLAN MORELLI (Milford)
Morelli made eight appearances last season and went 4-0 with 60 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. He gave up 40 hits and 15 earned runs.
OWEN NESBITT (Spaulding)
Nesbitt posted a 4-2 record with a 3.75 ERA in 2024, when he struck out 54 batters in 45 innings. He'll be the ace of Spaulding staff this year.
COLIN PHILCRANTZ (Londonderry)
Philcrantz is another in what seems like an endless supply of left-handed pitchers at Londonderry. He dominated at the junior varsity level last spring and will likely be a household name in New Hampshire high school baseball before the 2025 season is over.
HARVEY REYNOSO (Winnacunnet)
Reynoso will be the most experienced pitcher on Winnacunnet's staff. He tossed 25 innings last year and posted a 2.76 ERA with a 1.066 WHIP.
KOSAY TANAKA (Nashua South)
Like Davis, Tanaka is known primarily for his work in at the plate and in the outfield, but he struck out 24 in 13.2 innings last season. He'll have a significant role on the mound for the Panthers this year.
JONAS WEED (Merrimack Valley)
Expect a breakout season from Weed, a junior who flashed his potential when he limited Bow -- last year's Division II champion -- to one hit and struck out 11 in six innings of a 2-1 loss last season. Weed averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning as a sophomore.
