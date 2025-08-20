HIAA Sets Sites for 2025 New Hampshire High School Football Championships
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the sites for this year’s four high school football championship games.
The postseason will kick off with the Division IV championship on Nov. 15 at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium in Laconia.
Bank of New Hampshire Stadium Hosts Two Finals
Bank of New Hampshire Stadium will also be the site for the Division III championship game on Nov. 22.
Pinkerton and Stellos Stadium to Host D-II and D-I Titles
The Division II title game will also be held Nov. 22. That game will be played at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
The Division I champion will be determined Nov. 29 at Stellos Stadium in Nashua. All four games are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Shift From UNH to High School Venues
The NHIAA used to hold each of its championship games at the University of New Hampshire’s Wildcat Stadium, but went to high school sites in 2020.
Playoff Structure by Division
Thirteen teams will qualify for the Division I playoffs and each of the three conference champions will receive a first-round bye. Eight teams will qualify in Divisions II and III, and four teams will advance to the postseason in Division IV.
2024 Results
Here are the results of the 2024 New Hampshire state championship football games.
- Division I Champion: Pinkerton Academy — defeated Londonderry with a dominant 42–7 victory in the title game
- Division II Champion: Souhegan High School — emerged as the Division II state champion
- Division III Champion: Campbell High School — claimed the Division III title with a win over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough
- Division IV Champion: Mascoma Valley Regional High School — capped off the year as Division IV state champ
Roger Brown | 603SportsMedia