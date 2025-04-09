New Hampshire high school baseball: 10 right-handed pitchers to watch in 2025
With the New Hampshire high school baseball season scheduled to begin Monday, here are 10 NHIAA right-handed pitchers who are primed to have a big season in 2025:
LEO BOUCHER (Pinkerton)
Boucher, a Penn State commit, went 6-0 with a 1.36 ERA last season to help the Astros win the Division I championship. He finished the 2024 season with 47 strikeouts in 36 innings.
HUNTER BRASIER (Pinkerton)
Brasier, a junior, posted a 7-0 record with a 1.62 ERA last season. He recorded 46 strikeouts in 43 innings.
NOAH COVELL (White Mountains)
A strong candidate to be selected as the Division III Player of the Year this season, Covell went 5-0 during the 2024 regular season, when he surrendered 10 runs and 21 hits in 36.1 innings. He struck out 46.
RYAN MAINEY (Merrimack)
Mainey, a member of New Hampshire's Hardball's TOP 50, will be part of a deep Merrimack staff that should be the team's strength. He has committed to Franklin Pierce.
CAM PIWNICKI (Exeter)
Piwnicki is one of three Exeter pitchers who will be clocked at or near 90 MPH on the radar gun this spring. He picked up the win when Exeter beat Winnacunnet in the Division I quarterfinals last season and got the start when Exeter faced Pinkerton in the Division I championship game. He has committed to Brown.
HAYDEN SCHIMOLER (Exeter)
One of the state's top shortstops, Schimoler, a Maine commit, also will be a problem for opposing hitters when he's on the mound this season. He went 5-0 with four saves and a 1.40 ERA in 35 innings in 2024, when he recorded 49 strikeouts and opponents hit .156 against him.
NOLAN SULLIVAN (Nashua North)
Sullivan, a sophomore, made a name for himself at Nashua's Holman Stadium last June, when he allowed one hit and struck out seven in 4.2 innings of relief during a 5-4 loss to top-seeded Pinkerton in the Division I semifinals. The Titans will be looking for more from him this season.
JOSH MARTINO (Windham)
Martino was overshadowed by Jake Sullo on the Windham staff last season, but he still went 3-3 with 43 strikeouts and a 3.32 ERA in 33.2 innings.
ANAKIN UNDERHILL (Belmont)
A 6-foot-7 senior, Underhill was the ace for a Belmont team that finished last season as the runner-up in Division III. He posted a 12-1 record with an 0.98 in 2024, when opponents batted .129 against him.
GRAHAM WILLERER (St. Thomas)
Willerer, who has committed to play college baseball at Sacred Heart, began his high school career at Newmarket, but he transferred to St. Thomas before the 2024 season. He went 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 31.2 innings last year.
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App