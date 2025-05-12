New Hampshire high school baseball: Top 10 rankings
Pinkerton Academy, Exeter, Goffstown and John Stark are the unbeaten teams in this week's New Hampshire baseball rankings, which include nine of the 10 teams that were ranked last week.
Dover entered the Top 10 as the No. 5 team after ending a two-game losing streak by earning victories over Souhegan and Merrimack.
Pinkerton, Exeter and Goffstown are not only battling for the top spot in the rankings, but also the bye that is awarded to the team that finishes at the top of the Division I standings.
This week's Top 10 features six Division I teams and four from Division II.
1. Pinkerton (9-0)
The Astros begin a tough stretch of games Friday, when they play at Goffstown. The week after that Pinkerton has to face Exeter, Londonderry and Dover in a four-day span. Last week: No. 1
2. Exeter (10-0)
There’s no better game on Monday’s Division I schedule than Exeter at Londonderry. Last week: No. 2
3. Goffstown (10-0)
The Grizzlies have the best offense in the state. Goffstown has scored at least 13 runs in five of its 10 games, and put up 55 runs in its last four victories. Last week: No. 3
4. Londonderry (9-2)
The Lancers have allowed nine runs in their nine wins. Each of the team’s last three victories were shutouts. Last week: No. 4
5. Dover (8-3)
The record looks good, but Dover still has to navigate the toughest part of its schedule, which includes games against. No. 1 Pinkerton, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Goffstown and No. 4 Londonderry. Last week: Not ranked
6. John Stark (7-0)
Very little separates the top five teams in Division II, but the Generals are the only unbeaten team in the bunch. Last week: No. 7
7. Souhegan (8-1)
Souhegan’s lone loss came against No. 5 Dover, a Division I opponent. The Sabers also own a win against Division I Concord, so the schedule should have them well-prepared for the Division II tournament. Last week: No. 8
8. Hollis-Brookline (6-1)
The Cavaliers fell two spots after dropping a 4-1 decision to Souhegan. Those teams will meet again Monday in Amherst. Last week: No. 6
9. Oyster River (7-1)
Oyster River still has to play Souhegan, John Stark and Hollis-Brookline. Those games will help sort things out at the top of Division II. Last week: No. 9
10. Trinity (7-3)
Two of Trinity’s three losses came against teams that are still unbeaten (Goffstown and Exeter). That’s good enough to keep the Pionneers at No. 10. Last week: No. 10
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
