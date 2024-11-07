New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets; Scores, NHAA Updates

High School

New Hampshire high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all four classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all four NHAA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.

Here are the New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.

DIVISION 1

Concord at Alvirne

Windham at Salem

Merrimack at Pinkerton

Bishop Guertin at Nasua South

Winnacunnet at Manchester Memorial

DIVISION 2

Merrimack Valley at Plymouth

Stark at Souhegan

Bow at Trinity

Machester West at Pelham

DIVISION 3

Somersworth at Campbell

Newport at Belmont

Stevens at Inter-Lakes

Laconia at Monadnock

DIVISION 4

Franklin at Raymond

Hillsboro-Deering at Mascoma

