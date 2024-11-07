New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets; Scores, NHAA Updates
New Hampshire high school football playoffs kickoff this week with first round play in all four classifications. High School On SI is your place to follow all four NHAA playoff brackets. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well as instant updates to each bracket.
>>2024 New Hampshire High School Football Brackets<<
Here are the New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
DIVISION 1
Concord at Alvirne
Windham at Salem
Merrimack at Pinkerton
Bishop Guertin at Nasua South
Winnacunnet at Manchester Memorial
DIVISION 2
Merrimack Valley at Plymouth
Stark at Souhegan
Bow at Trinity
Machester West at Pelham
DIVISION 3
Somersworth at Campbell
Newport at Belmont
Stevens at Inter-Lakes
Laconia at Monadnock
DIVISION 4
Franklin at Raymond
Hillsboro-Deering at Mascoma
Follow SBLive New Hampshire throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
-- Andy Villamarzo