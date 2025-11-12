New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 12, 2025
Each team in the New Hampshire Top 10 rankings that was in action last weekend extended its season, leaving things unchanged entering Week 2 of the postseason. Here's how things look entering this weekend:
1. Bedford (9-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs earned a bye for the first round of the Division I playoffs and will face No. 10 Winnacunnet in Friday's quarterfinals. Bedford is one of three unbeaten teams in the state.
2. Manchester Memorial (8-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Crusaders earned the No. 2 seed for the Division I playoffs and a bye for last weekend's first round. Memorial will face No. 9 Salem in Manchester in Friday night's quarterfinals.
3. Nashua South (8-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Panthers extended their season by beating Londonderry 44-15 in the opening round of the Division I playoffs. South will meet city rival Bishop Guertin in Friday night's quarterfinals.
4. Bishop Guertin (8-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
BG reached the Division I quarterfinals with a 32-7 victory over Nashua North last weekend. Up next is a rematch with Nashua South, which won the earlier meeting 28-24.
5. Pinkerton Academy (6-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
The Astros had the third bye for the Division I first round and will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when it faces Windham in Friday night's quarterfinals.
6. Souhegan (10-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
The Sabers breezed past St. Thomas 47-20 in the Division II quarterfinals. Souhegan will play Pelham in Saturday's semifinals. The Sabers beat the Pythons in last year's Division II championship game.
7. Plymouth (9-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
Plymouth avoided an upset by beating Kingswood 14-7 in the Division II quarterfinals. The Bobcats will play at Trinity in Saturday's Division II quarterfinals.
8. Windham (7-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Jaguars trailed Concord by 14 points with 10 minutes to play in last Saturday's Division I first round, but rallied for a 20-14 overtime victory. Windham will face No. 5 Pinkerton in Friday night's quarterfinals.
9. Salem (7-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to five games by defeating Portsmouth/Oyster River 35-28 in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Salem will be on the road against No. 2 Manchester Memorial in Friday night's quarterfinals.
10. Winnacunnet (7-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 10
Dom Mancini ran for four touchdowns as Winnacunnet beat rival Exeter 34-14 in the first round of the Division I playoffs. It was the second time the Warriors defeated the Blue Hawks this season. Winnacunnet will play at No. 1 Bedford in Friday's Division I quarterfinals.