New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 12, 2025

The top 10 remains unchanged after one round of playoffs

Roger Brown

Dan Doyon photo

Each team in the New Hampshire Top 10 rankings that was in action last weekend extended its season, leaving things unchanged entering Week 2 of the postseason. Here's how things look entering this weekend:

1. Bedford (9-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

The Bulldogs earned a bye for the first round of the Division I playoffs and will face No. 10 Winnacunnet in Friday's quarterfinals. Bedford is one of three unbeaten teams in the state.

2. Manchester Memorial (8-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

The Crusaders earned the No. 2 seed for the Division I playoffs and a bye for last weekend's first round. Memorial will face No. 9 Salem in Manchester in Friday night's quarterfinals.

3. Nashua South (8-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

The Panthers extended their season by beating Londonderry 44-15 in the opening round of the Division I playoffs. South will meet city rival Bishop Guertin in Friday night's quarterfinals.

4. Bishop Guertin (8-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

BG reached the Division I quarterfinals with a 32-7 victory over Nashua North last weekend. Up next is a rematch with Nashua South, which won the earlier meeting 28-24.

5. Pinkerton Academy (6-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

The Astros had the third bye for the Division I first round and will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when it faces Windham in Friday night's quarterfinals.

6. Souhegan (10-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

The Sabers breezed past St. Thomas 47-20 in the Division II quarterfinals. Souhegan will play Pelham in Saturday's semifinals. The Sabers beat the Pythons in last year's Division II championship game.

7. Plymouth (9-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Plymouth avoided an upset by beating Kingswood 14-7 in the Division II quarterfinals. The Bobcats will play at Trinity in Saturday's Division II quarterfinals.

8. Windham (7-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

The Jaguars trailed Concord by 14 points with 10 minutes to play in last Saturday's Division I first round, but rallied for a 20-14 overtime victory. Windham will face No. 5 Pinkerton in Friday night's quarterfinals.

9. Salem (7-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 9

The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to five games by defeating Portsmouth/Oyster River 35-28 in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Salem will be on the road against No. 2 Manchester Memorial in Friday night's quarterfinals.

10. Winnacunnet (7-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Dom Mancini ran for four touchdowns as Winnacunnet beat rival Exeter 34-14 in the first round of the Division I playoffs. It was the second time the Warriors defeated the Blue Hawks this season. Winnacunnet will play at No. 1 Bedford in Friday's Division I quarterfinals.

Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

