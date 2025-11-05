New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 5, 2025
The New Hampshire Top 10 rankings were schuffled after three ranked teams lost of the regular season's final weekend.
Nashua South beat Pinkerton Academy 25-21, Bishop Guertin defeated Winnacunnet 21-14 and Londonderry earned the final Division I playoff berth by posting a 14-6 victory over Windham.
Here's how the Top 10 looks entering the first week of the playoffs:
1. Bedford (9-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs punctuated the regular season with a 49-0 victory over Keene. Bedford is the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs and earned a bye for the first round.
2. Manchester Memorial (8-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Crusaders avoided an upset by beating Exeter 28-21. Memorial is the No. 2 seed in Division I and will face either No. 9 Salem or Portsmouth/Oyster River in the quarterfinals.
3. Nashua South (7-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
South ended its regular season by knocking off Pinkerton Academy -- the No. 3 team in last week's rankings -- on the road. The Panthers will open the Division I playoffs against 13th-seeded Londonderry.
4. Bishop Guertin (7-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
A goal-line stand at the end of regulation allowed BG to hold on for a 21-14 win at Winnacunnet. The Cardinals will face city rival Nashua North in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
5. Pinkerton (6-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Astros completed the regular season with three straight losses, but still finished first in Division I Central and earned a bye for the first round of the playoffs. Pinkerton will play either Windham or Conocrd in the quarterfinals.
6. Souhegan (9-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
The Sabers completed an unbeaten regular season with a 35-0 victory over Hollis/Brookline and earned the No. 1 seed for the Division II playoffs. Souhegan will face eighth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday.
7. Plymouth (8-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
Plymouth moved up two spots after a 42-12 win against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Bobcats will face Kingswood in the Division II quarterfinals.
8. Windham (6-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
Windham's six-game winning streak ended with a 14-6 loss to Londonderry on Saturday. The Jaguars will face Concord in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.
9. Salem (6-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 10
Salem moved up one position after extending its Division I winning streak to four games with a 35-7 victory over Manchester Central. Salem will open the postseason at home against Portsmouth/Oyster River.
10. Winnacunnet (6-3)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
The Warriors dropped four spots following 21-14 loss to Bishop Guertin. Winnacunnet will face rival Exeter in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Winnacunnet beat Exeter 31-21 during the regular season.