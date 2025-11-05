High School

New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 5, 2025

Three ranked teams fall in the final week of the regular season causing a shuffle in the Top 10

Roger Brown

Dan Doyon photo

The New Hampshire Top 10 rankings were schuffled after three ranked teams lost of the regular season's final weekend.

Nashua South beat Pinkerton Academy 25-21, Bishop Guertin defeated Winnacunnet 21-14 and Londonderry earned the final Division I playoff berth by posting a 14-6 victory over Windham.

Here's how the Top 10 looks entering the first week of the playoffs:

1. Bedford (9-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

The Bulldogs punctuated the regular season with a 49-0 victory over Keene. Bedford is the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs and earned a bye for the first round.

2. Manchester Memorial (8-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

The Crusaders avoided an upset by beating Exeter 28-21. Memorial is the No. 2 seed in Division I and will face either No. 9 Salem or Portsmouth/Oyster River in the quarterfinals.

3. Nashua South (7-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

South ended its regular season by knocking off Pinkerton Academy -- the No. 3 team in last week's rankings -- on the road. The Panthers will open the Division I playoffs against 13th-seeded Londonderry.

4. Bishop Guertin (7-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

A goal-line stand at the end of regulation allowed BG to hold on for a 21-14 win at Winnacunnet. The Cardinals will face city rival Nashua North in the first round of the Division I playoffs.

5. Pinkerton (6-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

The Astros completed the regular season with three straight losses, but still finished first in Division I Central and earned a bye for the first round of the playoffs. Pinkerton will play either Windham or Conocrd in the quarterfinals.

6. Souhegan (9-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

The Sabers completed an unbeaten regular season with a 35-0 victory over Hollis/Brookline and earned the No. 1 seed for the Division II playoffs. Souhegan will face eighth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday.

7. Plymouth (8-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Plymouth moved up two spots after a 42-12 win against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Bobcats will face Kingswood in the Division II quarterfinals.

8. Windham (6-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Windham's six-game winning streak ended with a 14-6 loss to Londonderry on Saturday. The Jaguars will face Concord in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.

9. Salem (6-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Salem moved up one position after extending its Division I winning streak to four games with a 35-7 victory over Manchester Central. Salem will open the postseason at home against Portsmouth/Oyster River.

10. Winnacunnet (6-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

The Warriors dropped four spots following 21-14 loss to Bishop Guertin. Winnacunnet will face rival Exeter in the first round of the Division I playoffs. Winnacunnet beat Exeter 31-21 during the regular season.

Published
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire