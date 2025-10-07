New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
There is a change at the top of this week's New Hampshire Top 10 state rankings as Bedford has moved from No. 2 into the top spot. Pinkerton, the No. 1 team in last week's poll, dropped to No. 2 after getting a scare from unranked Concord last Friday.
Winnacunnet and Salem dropped out of this week's Top 10 following losses last weekend. Windham and Merrimack are the new teams in this week's Top 10. This week's rankings:
1. Bedford (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
The Bulldogs moved up one spot after they scored on each of their first six possessions en route to a 42-7 victory over Exeter.
2. Pinkerton (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Astros overcame a 13-point, second-half deficit and remained unbeaten by beating Concord 36-27.
3. Bishop Guertin (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
BG scored a season-high 51 points in a 51-27 triumph over Nashua North. Next up is a game against No. 4 Nashua South on Friday night.
4. Nashua South (4-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
Quarterback Cody Jackson completed 10-of-14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards and a TD on five carries in a 49-7 victory against Keene.
5. Manchester Memorial (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
Memorial remained in the No. 5 spot after beating Spaulding 41-7. The Crusaders haven't allowed more than 14 points in a game this season and will face Winnacunnet (4-1) on the road Friday night.
6. Souhegan (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
The Sabers moved up one position after a 35-7 victory over Hanover. Running back Ryan Raudelunas ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
7. Plymouth (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
Plymouth breezed to a 55-0 victory over Bow. The Bobcats are one of three unbeaten teams in Division II.
8. Windham (3-2)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
The Jaguars entered the poll for the first time this season after blanking Salem 17-0. Windham has allowed seven points in its last three games, all victories.
9. Pelham (5-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 10
The Pythons raised their Division II record to 5-0 by beating ConVal 56-7. Pelham has outscored its opponents 249-22 this season.
10. Merrimack (2-2)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
Merrimack startd the season 0-2, but picked up its second victory with a 42-14 triumph at Goffstown. The Tomahawks are one of four teams from Division I West in the Top 10.