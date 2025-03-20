New Hampshire school board votes to cut out sports at a state championship-winning high school
Budget cuts come for everyone, including on the high school level and one school board out of New Hampshire has decided it will need to cut athletics as part of the cuts.
In a report by Keene Sentinel's Michael M. McMahon, the Jaffrey-Rindge school board has approved a $3-million cost cutting plan which will include ridding of the entire competitive athletics department at Conant High School.
The Orioles are not just some run-of-the-mill high school in the state of New Hampshire, as Conant features prominent basketball programs on both the boys and girls side. Between the two programs, since 1985, they have won a total of 21 state championships in basketball.
When it comes to the exact number to the dollar in cutting out athletics, per the report the Jaffrey school board has it at $366,978. That total is apart of the cost cutting plan in order to meet their budget plan for the 2025-2026 school year and beyond.
According to the report, voters knew that the cost cutting measure would remove athletics moving forward, but community members are looking at other solutions in order to maintain competitive sports.
Fundraising the funds needed to run athletics are being looked at, per the report, but as it stands right now, Conant is facing a future with high school sports not being apart of it.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi