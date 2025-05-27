Top 10 New Hampshire Baseball State Rankings
As we enter the final week of the NHIAA baseball regular season, the playoff field in each of New Hampshire's four divisions is starting to take shape. There's been significant movement in the upper half of the New Hampshire Top 10 rankings as well, since Exeter suffered through a three-game losing streak last week and dropped to No. 5. Goffstown, Londonderry and Trinity each benefitted from Exeter's slide.
The bottom half of this week's rankings is dominated by Division II teams, but also includes surging Bedford. The Bulldogs played their way into the rankings by winning eight of their last nine Division I games. Here are the other teams that made this week's Top 10:
1. Pinkerton (17-0)
The Astros have secured the only bye awarded for the Division I tournament, and are attempting to go wire to wire in the No. 1 spot.
Last week: No. 1
2. Goffstown (14-2)
The Grizzlies are the No. 2 team in the Division I standings despite being 2-2 in their last four games.
Last week: No. 3
3. Londonderry (13-3)
The Lancers are 7-1 in their last eight outings, and the only loss in thatstretch came against No. 1 Pinkerton (4-2).
Last week: No. 4
4. Trinity (13-3)
Trinity has won eight in a row. If they can hang on to the No. 4 spot in the standings the Pioneers won’t play any of their Division I tournament games on the road.
Last week: No. 5
5. Exeter (13-4)
The top spot in the Division I standings was within reach a week ago, but Exeter will enter Tuesday’s game at Dover on a three-game losing streak.
Last week: No. 2
6. Souhegan (14-1)
The Sabers have three regular season games remaining, all of which are on the road. If they can avoid a loss they will be the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament.
Last week: No. 7
7. Bedford (11-6)
After a 3-5 start, the Bulldogs have won eight of nine. Bedford is definitely a team Division I opponents don’t want to face in the tournament’s first round.
Last week: Not ranked
8. Bow (12-2)
Bow is 12-1 since losting to Hollis-Brookline in its Division II opener. The Falcons look like a team that could repeat as the Division II champion.
Last week: No. 8
9. John Stark (13-2)
The Generals have been getting stellar pitching lately (three shutouts in their last five games) and are in good position to earn one of the two byes that will be awarded for the Division II tournament.
Last week: No. 9
10. Hollis-Brookline (11-3)
The Cavaliers edged out Kingswood for the No. 10 spot based on a slightly tougher schedule, and the fact that the Knights are lacking a signature win.
Last week: Not ranked.
-- Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia