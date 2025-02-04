Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)
Bedford and Londonderry remained the top two teams in this week’s New Hampshire Top 10 girls basketball rankings. The Bulldogs and Lancers could each be undefeated when they wrap up the Division I regular season against each other in Bedford on Feb. 21.
Bishop Guertin and Nashua North are the new teams in this week’s Top 10. Salem, which was No. 7 last week, dropped out after losing three in a row. Portsmouth was ranked No. 9 a week ago, but failed to make the cut after a 1-1 week that included a 39-32 loss to Nashua North.
Team records are through games played Feb. 2.
1. Bedford (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs flexed their muscle Tuesday by handing Windham its first loss (65-40), and followed up that performance with a 53-11 win against Goffstown on Sunday.
2. Londonderry (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
Londonderry secured its best win of the season when it handed rival Pinkerton a 56-45 loss Friday night. A tough three-game stretch begins Tuesday with a home game against No. 3 Windham. Matchups with Concord Christian (9-2) and Portsmouth (8-4) are on deck.
3. Windham (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Jaguars stayed put at No. 3 despite their loss to Bedford, which has faced very little resistance this season.
4. Pinkerton (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
Pinkerton’s only losses came against No. 1 Bedford and No. 2 Londonderry.
5. Concord Christian (9-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Kingsmen have won nine of their last 10 outings, but no team on their remaining schedule is currently below the .500 mark. Londonderry, Bedford and Pinkerton are among the opponents Concord Christian still has to face.
6. Laconia (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Laconia and Derryfield are the only unbeaten teams in Division II. Those teams will meet Friday night at Derryfield.
7. Derryfield (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Tia Ferdinando and Bre McCabe have been great, but freshman Anna Fazelat is Derryfield’s leading scorer.
8. St. Thomas (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
Not even Bedford has been as dominant as St. Thomas, which has held six of its opponents to less than 20 points. Only one team has scored more than 30 points against the Saints.
9. Bishop Guertin (8-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cardinals had a tough early schedule – two of the team’s first three losses were against Bedford and Londonderry – but have won five of their last six. BG’s only loss during that stretch came against Wachusett, Mass.
10. Nashua North (7-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Titans seem to have found their stride. North has won seven of eight – and five in a row – since its 0-3 start.