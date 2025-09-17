Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Player of the Week? - Sept. 17, 2025
Here are the Player of the Week candidates following Week 2 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brayden French of Keene.
Cole Ahumada (Epping/Newmarket)
Ahumada, a running back/linebacker, carried the ball 16 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, recorded 12 tackles (one TFL) and recovered a fumble to help Epping/Newmarket defeat Somersworth 26-20.
Carter Bastian (Stevens)
Bastian, a junior running back, rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 34-6 victory over rival Newport.
Bryson D’Urso (Bedford)
D’Urso, a wide receiver/defensive back, caught eight passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Bedford’s 34-14 win over Nashua South. He also had four carries for 19 yards and a TD.
Jarome Henert (Manchester West)
Henert scored twice, recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble in West’s 37-0 triumph over Hollis-Brookline. He ran for 15 yards and a TD on two carries and had three receptions for 51 yards and a TD. Two of his seven tackles took place behind the line of scrimmage.
Cooper Legacy (Plymouth)
Legacy, a senior wingback, caught three touchdown passes and recorded nine tackles as Plymouth improved to 2-0 in Division II with a 50-18 victory over Kennett. He also had a pass breakup and forced a fumble.
Kobe Morin (Souhegan)
Morin, a sophomore tight end/linebacker, caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win against ConVal.
Cavan Sanborn (Plymouth)
Sanborn, a junior quarterback, passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more in Plymouth’s 50-18 victory over Kennett. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 188 yards, and carried the ball eight times for 46 yards.
Jacob Schuff (Manchester Memorial)
Schuff found the end zone in three ways during Memorial’s 30-6 triumph at Dover. He ran the ball twice for 42 yards and a touchdown, caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 90 yards for a TD.
Dwight Souther (Winnacunnet)
Souther, a senior defensive end, recorded four tackles, including three sacks, in a 19-7 win against Timberlane.
Jordan Zannini (Salem)
Zannini, a senior running back, accounted for 340 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns during a 48-0 victory over Alvirne. He ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, returned a punt for 98 yards for a touchdown and ran a kickoff back 98 yards for a TD.
