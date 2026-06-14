Texas High Schools Girls Flag Football Championship happening at University of North Texas: Live updates, 6-14-26

The Texas Girls Flag Football State Championship is being held this weekend at the University of North Texas.

Games started on Saturday with 8 teams and concludes with the championship game at 1:15 p.m. at the DATCU Stadium.

The event is co-sponsored by the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, with teams from all over the state in the final grouping.

The championship is part of a broader effort by both organizations to expand competitive opportunities for young female athletes and to advocate for girls flag football to become a sanctioned high school sport in the State of Texas, according to a news release.

Since 2016, the NFL, its 32 clubs and football partners have worked to increase high school girls flag football participation nationwide. Today, more than 500,000 girls ages 6–17 play flag football across the United States, with 17 state athletic associations sanctioning the sport for varsity play.

Quotables

"High school football is the heartbeat of Texas, and seeing more and more girls take the field through flag is a reminder that the game is bigger than any one team," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner Charlotte Jones. "Teaming up with the Texans for our state championship is about more than just crowning a winner, it's about opening doors, celebrating talent and growing football for a whole new generation of young women. The future of girls flag football is incredibly bright and we are proud to be a part of a journey that is only just beginning to show its power."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cowboys to host the first-ever girls flag state championship as we continue to work together to grow the game we love," said Houston Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair. "When our high school girls take the field, it will be another shining example of the pathway we are building from youth participation to the pros in this sport. We know that football changes lives and we are proud to inspire the next generation of female athletes and future leaders across the great state of Texas."

WATCH: Live on Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Dallas Cowboys Pool Play Teams

Carrollton Newman Smith

Austin L.C. Anderson

Rockwall-Heath

El Paso El Dorado

Houston Texans Pool Play Team

El Paso Eastwood

Round Rock

South Houston

Houston Memorial

Pool play games were held on Saturday at the indoor training facility for the North Texas Mean Green. Sunday morning started bracket play.

The championship game for each division starts at 11:30 a.m.

Dallas Cowboys Semifinals

Rockwall-Heath vs. El Paso El Dorado

Houston Texans Semifinals

El Paso Eastwood vs. Houston Memorial

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFO