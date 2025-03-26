10 former New Jersey high school stars competing in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16
The 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament is down to the Sweet 16 and there's plenty of former high school standouts from the Garden State that are still playing in March Madness.
Down below, we compiled the list of 10 players that are still playing as the tourney winds down to the Elite 8. Check out the list of former New Jersey basketball stars that will be lacing up their sneakers and playing in the Sweet 16.
Naas Cunningham, Alabama
Forward, 6-7, Freshman
Gill St. Bernard’s HS
- Cunningham is taking a redshirt year this season on a talent-laden Alabama team.
New Jersey High School Career
A West Orange native who started his high school career at Gill St. Bernard’s, Cunningham was a consensus top 50 prospect and was the No. 1 ranked player in the state by multiple recruiting services. After two seasons at Gill St. Bernard’s, he transferred to join Overtime Elite (OTE) in Atlanta.
Clifford Omoruyi, Alabama
Center, 6-11, Graduate Student
Roselle Catholic HS/Queen of Peace HS
One of the country’s top defensive centers, Omoruyi ended the regular season by averaging averaged 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for the Crimson Tide. Omoruyi, a Roselle Catholic and Rutgers University graduate is shooting a career best 73.5 percent from the field and 70.4 from the foul line as he’s posted 1,502 points and 1,151 rebounds.
New Jersey High School Career
During his senior year, Omoruyi averaged 14.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.4 blocks per game. His defensive prowess helped lead Roselle Catholic to a 22-7 record and secure the NJSIAA Non-Public B North title. His ability to protect the rim and dominate the boards made him a standout player in the state. Omoruyi’s outstanding performance during his senior season earned him the prestigious Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year award. One of his most memorable games came during his senior year at the Slam Dunk to the Beach event, where he recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 blocks. This performance marked the first triple-double in the event’s history, highlighting his all-around impact.
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Camden HS
Forward, 6-5, Freshman
Richmond’s role grew significantly in the weeks leading up to the NCAA Tournament where he averaged 10.2 points in five March games, capped off by a career-high 15 in the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss. The Camden graduate is averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while playing in every contest this season for the Razorbacks.
New Jersey High School Career
Richmond averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while also recording 46 blocked shots and 44 steals. He led Camden to an impressive 30-2 record and secured the New Jersey Group 2 Championship. At the Hoophall Classic, Richmond scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out three assists in a 67-62 victory, surpassing 1,000 career points. He also recorded seven double-doubles during the season. Richmond was selected to play in the prestigious 2024 Jordan Brand Classic and Iverson Classic, competing against the nation’s top high school players. Richmond transferred to Camden High School after beginning his high school career at Memphis East.
D.J. Wagner, Arkansas
Guard, 6-4, Sophomore
Camden HS
- The Camden native has become an indispensable part of the Razorbacks' lineup, especially after the injury to leading scorer Boogie Fland, averaging 12.6 points and 4.7 assists per game since the start of February. Wagner, who has averaged 34.5 minutes during a 13-game stretch leading up to the NCAA Tournament, entered the tourney averaging 11.1 points per game.
New Jersey High School Career
Wagner, the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former NBA player Milt Wagner, continued his family’s basketball legacy with a stellar career at Camden. As a senior, Wagner averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. His scoring ability shone in high-pressure situations. He led Camden to a 23-2 record and a third straight New Jersey Group 2 State Championship. Wagner repeated as the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year. Camden posted an impressive 83-5 record, establishing themselves as a national powerhouse.
Kareem Watkins, Arkansas
Guard, 5-8, Graduate Student
Kingsway Regional HS
Watkins is a walk-on guard who joined his half-brother D.J. Wagner and head coach John Calipari in transferring from Kentucky to Arkansas.
New Jersey High School Career
The Kingsway graduate has five rebounds and five assists for his career. In his senior year at Kingsway, Watkins suited up for all 26 games, posting an average of 8.7 points per game. He helped Kingsway to an appearance in the 2020 State Group IV championship field of 64.
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Guard, 6-7, Senior
Colonia HS
- Baker-Mazara entered the NCAA Tournament second on the Tigers in scoring (12.6 points per game) while also averaging 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in being named third-team All-SEC. One of the nation’s best foul shooters at 89.4 percent from the line, the Duquesne transfer is also a 39.1 percent three-point shooter.
New Jersey High School Career
As a senior at Colonia, Baker-Mazara averaged 18.9 points. 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals in earning Home News Tribune Player of the Year honors. After Colonia, Baker-Mazara transferred to SPIRE Academy in Ohio.
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Guard, 6-1, Freshman
Hudson Catholic HS
This high-octane guard has been one of the nation’s best sixth men, entering the NCAA Tournament averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during his rookie season in being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
New Jersey High School Career
As a senior at Hudson Catholic, Pettiford the McDonald’s All-American averaged 19.3 points per game, highlighted by a 43-point outburst in a win over Memorial High School. That season, he recorded 15 games with 20+ points and two 40-point outings.
Ansley Almonor, Kentucky
Forward, 6-7, Senior
St. Joseph Regional HS
A key part of component in Fairleigh Dickinson’s Cinderella NCAA Tournament run in 2023, Almonor is back in the NCAA Tournament. He appeared in 33 games off the bench for Kentucky, averaging 5.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, while shooting 43.7 percent on 3-pointers. Prior to his Kentucky career, Almonor was a First-Team All-NEC selection at Fairleigh Dickinson.
New Jersey High School Career
During his senior year at St. Joseph, Almonor averaged 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. A highlight of his senior season was when he earned a spot on the All-Bergen County Jamboree First-Team.
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Guard, 6-4, Junior
Blair Academy HS/Rutgers Prep HS
- It’s been a breakout season for Oweh, who is averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds per game to earn All-SEC, Second Team honors in his first year at Kentucky. The Newark native Oklahoma transfer had his biggest game against his former team, hitting for 27 points vs. the Sooners in the SEC Tournament.
New Jersey High School Career
Oweh had a standout high school basketball career at Blair Academy where he was a consensus four-star product. Oweh, who began his career at Rutgers Prep, averaged 14.9 points per game as a senior at Blair. He showed out on the EYBL circuit, leading Team Final EYBL to a 17U Peach Jam title and being named the Breakout Player of the session.
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Guard, 5-9, Senior
Montclair Immaculate HS
- Unheralded out of high school, Zeigler has emerged as one of the country’s top point guards. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and entered the NCAA Tournament fifth in the nation in assists at an average of 7.3 per game. Zeigler, who averaged a career-best 13.5 points per game prior to the NCAA Tournament, has elevated his scoring production down the stretch. He averaged 20.7 points per game in the SEC Tournament, making 57 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line.
New Jersey High School Career
Spent the majority of the 2020-21 school year, including the basketball season, at Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, N.J. where he averaged 20.0 points and 4.6 assists per game as a senior. He graduated from Our Saviour Lutheran School in Bronx, N.Y., transferring there late in his senior year with the initial intent of taking a postgraduate year. He instead signed with Tennessee in late August. Zeigler had a breakout showing in six games at the 2021 Peach Jam, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game, while boasting a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and connecting on 50.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Note: Jordan Geronimo of Maryland hails from Newark, NJ but played his high school ball at St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. where he was named the state Gatorade Player of the Year.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App