10 Tri-State Student Athletes Nominated for 2025 USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award for Week Two
For the 12th consecutive year, USA Football, in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, is proud to present the Heart of a Giant Award. This prestigious program has evolved over the years to honor not only high school tackle football players but also flag football athletes, student managers, and student mascots across the Tri-State region.
Week 2 Nominees Revealed
The 2025 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award has revealed its Week 2 nominees, recognizing exceptional high school students from the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
All Nominees have been Selected by their Coaches
These remarkable individuals, selected by their coaches, are being celebrated for their extraordinary commitment, teamwork, determination, character, and dedication both on the field and in their communities.
About the Award
The award recognizes those who exhibit an unwavering work ethic, a deep passion for the sport, and a commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives. By expanding its scope, the program aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse contributions of young athletes and team supporters who embody the spirit of perseverance and love for the game.
The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character.
Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.
Week 2 Nominees
(in alphabetical order by last name)
Andrea Avellana: QB/WR (Week 2- Jamaica High School, Jamaica, NY)
Andrea Avellana, a junior at Jamaica High School, has shown remarkable resilience and leadership both on and off the field. A standout student with a 4.0 GPA, she consistently earns Principal’s List recognition while balancing athletics and community involvement. Despite tearing her ACL early in her sophomore season, Andrea stayed deeply involved with her team, serving as an assistant and motivator, and even putting off surgery to remain present for her teammates. As a sophomore captain, she played a key role in growing the program, helping recruit enough players to double the team’s size. Beyond football, Andrea co-founded “Trash Talk,” a community group that combines environmental cleanups with providing a safe space for teens to share about mental health. She also volunteers in school-led service projects and takes pride in inspiring younger athletes. Her perseverance, academic excellence, and dedication to others make her a true role model in every area of her life.
Caleb Champagne: OT/DE (Week 2- Saranac Central High School, Saranac, NY)
Caleb Champagne, a senior at Saranac Central High School, is a dedicated leader whose impact extends from the football field to the classroom and community. A two-year captain and three-time sectional champion, he anchors both the offensive and defensive lines with discipline and consistency. Off the field, Caleb serves as President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, where he advocates for his peers and creates opportunities to strengthen the student-athlete experience. He also gives back as a youth referee and community volunteer, showing younger athletes the importance of hard work and respect. Academically, Caleb maintains High Honor Roll standing, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is respected by teachers and classmates alike for his positive energy. Known for his resilience, he has faced injuries and personal hardships with courage, always finding ways to lift up those around him. His character and commitment have made him a cornerstone of Saranac athletics and a role model for the next generation.
Nate Chou: QB/WR/DB (Week 2- Montclair Kimberley Academy, Montclair, NJ)
Nate Chou, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been a standout football player and student leader throughout high school. He has earned First Team All-League honors as a safety and was named Rookie of the Year, showing exceptional skill on the field. Despite suffering a fractured tibia and fibula that required multiple surgeries and ended his senior season, Nate remained a team leader, helping motivate teammates and maintain team culture. Academically, he has earned Honor Roll every semester and serves as student body president, using initiatives like “Nate’s Takes” and “Cougar of the Week” to highlight and celebrate peers. He founded a football camp to give back to younger athletes and graduated from the World Leadership School after a transformative experience in Tanzania. Nate has committed to Wesleyan University as a recruited football player and continues to demonstrate resilience, leadership, and dedication both on and off the field.
Zach Cipot: QB/LB/K (Week 2- North Brunswick Township High School, North Brunswick, NJ)
Zach Cipot, a senior at North Brunswick Township High School, has overcome incredible physical challenges to excel as a quarterback, linebacker, and kicker. Born with bilateral clubfoot and having undergone multiple surgeries, he not only learned to walk and run normally but also became a standout athlete and team captain. Zach has been a 3-year starter on the varsity football team, leading by example on and off the field, and has stepped into multiple positions to support his team. Academically, he is a member of the National Honor Society and consistently demonstrates focus, discipline, and leadership in the classroom. Beyond football, Zach volunteers extensively in his community, from mentoring youth athletes to assisting at local events and senior centers. He has also excelled in wrestling and basketball, showing remarkable versatility and dedication. Zach’s journey reflects resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to inspiring others through both his athletic and personal achievements.
Victor Flores: C (Week 2- Edison High School, Edison, NJ)
Victor Flores, a sophomore at Edison High School, has shown extraordinary perseverance in overcoming childhood cancer to pursue the sport he loves. Diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at a young age, he endured surgery and treatment that left lasting physical challenges, yet he never allowed them to define him. Now a center on the offensive line, Victor leads by setting the tone with toughness, discipline, and encouragement for his teammates. Beyond the field, he organizes efforts like snow shoveling for neighbors and toy donations to children’s hospitals, giving back in the same way others once supported him during treatment. In the classroom, he excels as an Honor Roll student and award recipient, balancing schoolwork with regular medical checkups. His resilience and determination inspire not only his team, but also everyone who sees how he continues to chase his goals with heart and courage.
Adam Garcia-Ruiz: OL/DL (Week 2- Point Pleasant Beach High School, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Adam Garcia-Ruiz, a senior at Point Pleasant Beach High School, has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike for his resilience and leadership. A captain on the offensive and defensive lines, Adam ensures that every player feels included and supported, often staying after practice to help others improve. Beyond football, he has given back through fundraising, service projects, and by volunteering with the Challenger team for athletes with special needs. His academic success, including high honor roll and recognition for his work ethic in science and math, highlights his dedication to excellence in all areas of life. Adam has also faced personal challenges, from struggles with weight and mental health to recovering from a car accident, yet he continues to push forward with determination. His growth into a confident, supportive leader reflects the strength of character that inspires his teammates, classmates, and community.
Tyler Jenkins: OL/DL (Week 2- Hackettstown High School, Hackettstown, NJ)
Tyler Jenkins, a senior at Hackettstown High School, is known for his resilience, steady leadership, and commitment to his team. After undergoing shoulder surgery as a sophomore, he worked tirelessly through rehab and returned stronger, proving his determination and work ethic. On the field, he mentors younger players—including his younger brother—by teaching plays, sharing techniques, and setting an example of focus and consistency. In the classroom, Tyler has earned Honor Roll recognition across multiple years and was invited to apply for the National Honor Society. He also gives back to his community through car washes, street clean-ups, and coaching at youth football camps. Football has helped him grow from a shy kid into a confident leader, teaching him the value of perseverance and teamwork.
Jack Macchio: P/Onside Kick Specialist (Week 2- Cresskill High School, Cresskill, NJ)
Jack Macchio, a junior at Cresskill High School, has earned the nickname “Commander” for his relentless work ethic and ability to inspire those around him. Playing as a punter and onside kick specialist, he leads by example, never missing practice, weight room sessions, or meetings, and motivating his teammates to give their best. Despite being diagnosed with autism, Jack has overcome numerous challenges, including a femur injury at age two, the loss of multiple grandparents, and the social hurdles of transitioning into mainstream classes. Off the field, he gives back to his community through charity drives and youth sports volunteering, demonstrating the same dedication he shows in athletics. Academically, Jack excels, consistently earning honor roll and high honors, while continuing to push himself in extracurricular pursuits like swimming and summer leagues. His perseverance, discipline, and positive influence have earned him respect from peers, coaches, and the broader community alike. Jack’s determination and heart make him a standout leader both on and off the field.
Quadir Parrish: LB (Week 2- East Orange Campus High School, East Orange, NJ)
Quadir Parrish, a senior at East Orange Campus High School, has excelled both on and off the football field. As a linebacker, he has earned SFC Honorable Mentions and is known for his communication, discipline, and reliability. Academically, Quadir has consistently made the Honor Roll and earned a scholarship for his achievements. He demonstrates leadership by motivating teammates, organizing in the locker room, and setting a positive example in the classroom and community. Quadir also gives back through small acts of service and by encouraging others to stay focused and engaged. One of his proudest accomplishments is the growth he has achieved in his football career, reflecting his hard work and determination. He continues to use the lessons learned from football—resilience, discipline, and teamwork—in every aspect of his life.
Will Zaccagnino: DL/OL (Week 2- St. Joseph High School, Trumbull, CT)
Will Zaccagnino, a junior at St. Joseph High School, has established himself as a standout student-athlete and leader on and off the field. A two-way starter on both the defensive and offensive line, he was a key contributor to St. Joseph’s 2024 Class M CIAC State Championship. Will earned 2024 FCIAC All West honors and was selected to the All-Camp Team at the FBU National Combine in Naples, FL, which earned him a ticket to the U.S. Navy National Combine in San Antonio. His work ethic and consistency have already led to his first Division I offer from Syracuse University. Off the field, Will serves on Student Council, maintains Principal’s Honor Roll status, and is known for encouraging teammates and classmates alike to reach their potential. His ability to lead by example, both in athletics and academics, reflects his resilience, dedication, and character.