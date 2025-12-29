Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 17 Slate
There was some major movement in the race for the No. 1 pick in Week 17, thanks in large part to the schedule which featured a clash between the Giants and Raiders, the league’s two worst teams.
New York pulled away with a win, their third of the year, putting Las Vegas in the lead for the top pick in the 2026 draft. The Giants remain at the No. 2 spot, but the win makes it unlikely they'll overtake the Raiders in the draft order. Meanwhile, the Browns stunned the Steelers for their fourth win of the season, moving them from the No. 3 pick to No. 6.
With just one week left in the regular season slate, here’s how the 2026 NFL draft order looks after the action in Week 17.
Team
Record
Draft Position
Week 17 Result
Las Vegas Raiders
2–14
1
Loss vs. Giants
New York Giants
3–13
2
Win vs. Raiders
New York Jets
3–13
3
Loss vs. Patriots
Tennessee Titans
3–13
4
Loss vs. Saints
Arizona Cardinals
3–13
5
Loss vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns
4–12
6
Win vs. Steelers
Washington Commanders
4–12
7
Loss vs. Cowboys
New Orleans Saints
6–10
8
Win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs
6–10
9
Loss vs. Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
6–10
10
Win vs. Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)
6–9
11
Monday vs. Rams
Miami Dolphins
7–9
12
Win vs. Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7–9
13
Loss vs. Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
7–8–1
14
Win vs. Commanders
Detroit Lions
8–8
15
Loss vs. Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
8–8
16
Win vs. Packers
Minnesota Vikings
8–8
17
Win vs. Lions
Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)
8–8
18
Loss vs. Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
8–8
19
Loss vs. Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
9–7
20
Loss vs. Browns
Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)
9–6–1
21
Loss vs. Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
11–5
22
Loss vs. Texans
Philadelphia Eagles
11–5
23
Win vs. Bills
Buffalo Bills
11–5
24
Loss vs. Eagles
Chicago Bears
11–5
25
Loss vs. 49ers
Houston Texans
11–5
26
Win vs. Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
11–4
27
Monday vs. Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)
12–4
28
Win vs. Colts
San Francisco 49ers
12–4
29
Win vs. Bears
New England Patriots
13–3
30
Win vs. Jets
Denver Broncos
13–3
31
Win vs. Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks
13–3
32
Win vs. Panthers
The Raiders face the Chiefs next week. A loss would lock them in to the No. 1 spot in the draft. A win could dramatically shake things up in the draft order once again.
The Colts, who started the season 7–1, have been eliminated from playoff contention following the Week 17 loss to the Jaguars. Their pick, owned by the Jets due to the Sauce Gardner trade, is now guaranteed to be in the top 18. Indianapolis closes the season with a game against the Texans, so it’s possible that pick will rise up the draft board after next week’s results.
The Sunday night slate ended with a dramatic 49ers’ win against the Bears. That result saw San Francisco move down to 29th in the draft, and Chicago, for now, slots in at No. 25.
There’s just one week left to go, and there will be plenty of pivotal games for both the draft order and playoff picture in Week 18.