Updated 2026 NFL Draft Order After Week 17 Slate

The Raiders moved ahead of the Giants for the top pick in the draft.

Karl Rasmussen

The Giants defeated the Raiders in Week 17, changing up the 2026 draft order heading into the final week of the regular season.
There was some major movement in the race for the No. 1 pick in Week 17, thanks in large part to the schedule which featured a clash between the Giants and Raiders, the league’s two worst teams.

New York pulled away with a win, their third of the year, putting Las Vegas in the lead for the top pick in the 2026 draft. The Giants remain at the No. 2 spot, but the win makes it unlikely they'll overtake the Raiders in the draft order. Meanwhile, the Browns stunned the Steelers for their fourth win of the season, moving them from the No. 3 pick to No. 6.

With just one week left in the regular season slate, here’s how the 2026 NFL draft order looks after the action in Week 17.

Team

Record

Draft Position

Week 17 Result

Las Vegas Raiders

2–14

1

Loss vs. Giants

New York Giants

3–13

2

Win vs. Raiders

New York Jets

3–13

3

Loss vs. Patriots

Tennessee Titans

3–13

4

Loss vs. Saints

Arizona Cardinals

3–13

5

Loss vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns

4–12

6

Win vs. Steelers

Washington Commanders

4–12

7

Loss vs. Cowboys

New Orleans Saints

6–10

8

Win vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

6–10

9

Loss vs. Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals

6–10

10

Win vs. Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons (pick owned by Rams)

6–9

11

Monday vs. Rams

Miami Dolphins

7–9

12

Win vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7–9

13

Loss vs. Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

7–8–1

14

Win vs. Commanders

Detroit Lions

8–8

15

Loss vs. Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

8–8

16

Win vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings

8–8

17

Win vs. Lions

Indianapolis Colts (pick owned by Jets)

8–8

18

Loss vs. Jaguars

Carolina Panthers

8–8

19

Loss vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

9–7

20

Loss vs. Browns

Green Bay Packers (pick owned by Cowboys)

9–6–1

21

Loss vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

11–5

22

Loss vs. Texans

Philadelphia Eagles

11–5

23

Win vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills

11–5

24

Loss vs. Eagles

Chicago Bears

11–5

25

Loss vs. 49ers

Houston Texans

11–5

26

Win vs. Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

11–4

27

Monday vs. Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars (pick owned by Browns)

12–4

28

Win vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers

12–4

29

Win vs. Bears

New England Patriots

13–3

30

Win vs. Jets

Denver Broncos

13–3

31

Win vs. Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks

13–3

32

Win vs. Panthers

The Raiders face the Chiefs next week. A loss would lock them in to the No. 1 spot in the draft. A win could dramatically shake things up in the draft order once again.

The Colts, who started the season 7–1, have been eliminated from playoff contention following the Week 17 loss to the Jaguars. Their pick, owned by the Jets due to the Sauce Gardner trade, is now guaranteed to be in the top 18. Indianapolis closes the season with a game against the Texans, so it’s possible that pick will rise up the draft board after next week’s results.

The Sunday night slate ended with a dramatic 49ers’ win against the Bears. That result saw San Francisco move down to 29th in the draft, and Chicago, for now, slots in at No. 25.

There’s just one week left to go, and there will be plenty of pivotal games for both the draft order and playoff picture in Week 18.

