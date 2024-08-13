2024 New Jersey high school football schedules released: Bergen Catholic vs. Delbarton rematch in October
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 New Jersey high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming NJSIAA season.
The season officially kicks off on Thursday, August 29, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 NJSIAA state championships taking place from November 29 - December 4.
2024 New Jersey high school football schedules for all teams in every NJSIAA classification are available on SBLive New Jersey, where you can also find live New Jersey high school football scores and much more.
2024 New Jersey NJSIAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 NJSIAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First practices
- August 19: First scrimmage date
- August 29: Competition starts (Week 0 teams)
- September 5: Competition starts (Week 1 teams)
- October 27: Tournament seeding (Public)
- November 3: Tournament seeding (Non-Public)
- November 1-2: Public Round 1
- November 8-9: Public Round 2, Non-Public Round 1
- November 15-16: Public sectional finals, Non-Public Round 2
- November 22-23: State semifinals for all classes
- Nov. 29 - Dec. 4: 2024 NJSIAA State Championships for all classes*
*All 2024 NJSIAA state title games will be played at either MetLife Stadium or Rutgers University (date and location dependent on facility availability).
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 New Jersey high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 New Jersey high school football state champions
- Non-Public A: Bergen Catholic Crusaders
- Non-Public B: Red Bank Catholic Caseys
- Group 5: Toms River North Mariners
- Group 4: Mainland Regional Mustangs
- Group 3: Delsea Crusaders
- Group 2: Westwood Cardinals
- Group 1: Mountain Lakes Lakers
