2026 New Jersey Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 New Jersey girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each group.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective groups.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every group.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Champion: Arts Jaguars

Runner-Up: New Providence Pioneers

Arts' Path to the Title

Arts won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 1 state championship with a 57-45 victory over New Providence. The Jaguars advanced to the title game with a 56-38 win over Mountain Lakes in the opening round.

Champion: Manasquan Warriors

Runner-Up: Caldwell

Manasquan's Path to the Title

Manasquan won the state championship with a 53-36 victory over Caldwell. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a 36-33 win over Cinnaminson in the opening round.

Champion: Moorestown Quakers

Runner-Up: Old Tappan Golden Knights

Moorestown's Path to the Title

Moorestown won the state championship with a 50-37 victory over Old Tappan. The Quakers advanced to the title game with a 37-35 win over Colts Neck in the semifinals.

Champion: Lenape Indians

Runner-Up: Westfield Blue Devils

Lenape's Path to the Title

Lenape won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 4 state championship with a 52-42 victory over Westfield. The Indians advanced to the title game with a 54-35 win over Franklin in the opening round.

Champion: Red Bank Catholic Caseys

Runner-Up: Morris Catholic Crusaders

Red Bank Catholic's Path to the Title

Red Bank Catholic won the state championship with a 62-45 victory over Morris Catholic. The Caseys advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.

Champion: Gloucester Catholic Rams

Runner-Up: Gill St. Bernard's Knights

Gloucester Catholic's Path to the Title

Gloucester Catholic won the 2026 NJSIAA Non-Public B state championship with a 62-39 victory over Gill St. Bernard's. The Rams advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.

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