2026 New Jersey Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 New Jersey girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each group.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective groups.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every group.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Group 1
Champion: Arts Jaguars
Runner-Up: New Providence Pioneers
Arts' Path to the Title
Arts won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 1 state championship with a 57-45 victory over New Providence. The Jaguars advanced to the title game with a 56-38 win over Mountain Lakes in the opening round.
Group 2
Champion: Manasquan Warriors
Runner-Up: Caldwell
Manasquan's Path to the Title
Manasquan won the state championship with a 53-36 victory over Caldwell. The Warriors advanced to the title game with a 36-33 win over Cinnaminson in the opening round.
Group 3
Champion: Moorestown Quakers
Runner-Up: Old Tappan Golden Knights
Moorestown's Path to the Title
Moorestown won the state championship with a 50-37 victory over Old Tappan. The Quakers advanced to the title game with a 37-35 win over Colts Neck in the semifinals.
Group 4
Champion: Lenape Indians
Runner-Up: Westfield Blue Devils
Lenape's Path to the Title
Lenape won the 2026 NJSIAA Group 4 state championship with a 52-42 victory over Westfield. The Indians advanced to the title game with a 54-35 win over Franklin in the opening round.
Non-Public A
Champion: Red Bank Catholic Caseys
Runner-Up: Morris Catholic Crusaders
Red Bank Catholic's Path to the Title
Red Bank Catholic won the state championship with a 62-45 victory over Morris Catholic. The Caseys advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.
Non-Public B
Champion: Gloucester Catholic Rams
Runner-Up: Gill St. Bernard's Knights
Gloucester Catholic's Path to the Title
Gloucester Catholic won the 2026 NJSIAA Non-Public B state championship with a 62-39 victory over Gill St. Bernard's. The Rams advanced directly to the title game after receiving a bye.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.