A Former New Jersey Five-Star WR Transfers from Ohio State to Notre Dame
The Notre Dame football program and head coach Marcus Freeman added another important piece to their 2026 roster by signing former Bergen Catholic High School and Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter out of the transfer portal. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Elite High School Star with Impressive Credentials
Porter landed at Ohio State as one of the premier wide receiver recruits in the 2024 cycle out of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, where he was seen as the ideal big boundary receiver, boasting all of the measureables, great speed and rout-running ability, all packaged in a 6’4”, 205-pound frame.
In three varsity seasons for the Crusaders, Porter hauled in 133 receptions for 2,624 yards, a staggering 19.8 yards per reception, to go with 38 touchdowns, delivering consistently against one of the Northeast’s most challenging schedules. In his senior year alone, he caught 57 passes for 969 yards and 11 scores, averaging over 80 receiving yards per contest.
Perennially one of the most dominant programs in the Garden State, Bergen Catholic went a combined 34-2 (.944) record in Porter’s three varsity seasons, a perfect 12-0 in 2021, followed by 11-1 marks in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the Crusaders were Non-Public “A” State Champions in each of those three seasons.
Porter chose Ohio State despite serious interest from a loaded list of blueblood programs that included Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.
Stuck Behind Future NFL Talent in Columbus
Porter’s lack of college production, he had just four catches for 59 yards in 2025 after redshirting in 2024, was mainly due to a lack of opportunity as Ohio State has been loaded at wide receiver, churning out multiple NFL draft picks year in and year out. Thus, carving out a role as a freshman or sophomore was incredibly tough for Porter.
Things got even trickier for Porter after Ohio State’s longtime receivers coach Brian Hartline left to become the head coach at USF, creating extra uncertainty for young player still fighting for reps. For Porter, entering the transfer portal offers a new start and a realistic shot at meaningful playing time.
Perfect Fit for Notre Dame’s Needs
From Notre Dame’s side, Porter is the exact type of player the Irish were hoping to land in the portal. He’s a classic boundary “X” receiver, rangy with a catch radius that allows him to dominate on the outside and thrive in the red zone. That profile balances a receiver corps that has recently leaned toward versatile, quick-twitch athletes and fills the void left by Malachai Fields who exhausted his eligibility.
The Irish bring back Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse for 2026, but questions linger about the durability and depth of the Irish receiving corps. Greathouse showed signs of being a superstar during Notre Dame’s 2024 College Football Playoff push before injuries slowed him down again last season, underscoring the need for more size and consistency on the perimeter.
Positive Signs Emerging in the Transfer Window for the Irish
Porter’s pledge marks a turning point for Notre Dame after a portal opening week filled with more close calls than commitments. Penn State defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam visited but ultimately went to Tennessee, leaving the interior D-line as the program’s biggest remaining question mark.
Even so, securing Porter is the kind of addition that serious contenders make. While the Irish still need to bolster the defensive front, enhancing an already talented roster with pieces like this only lifts the team’s potential higher.