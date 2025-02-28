BREAKING: Originally Disqualified 3-Time NJ State Champion Wrestler Wins Court Case, Will Wrestle in State Tourney
On Friday afternoon, mere hours before for tonight’s NJSIAA Region 7 Wrestling Tournament are set to take place at Lacey High School, a judge in the Superior Court of New Jersey Chancery Division ruled in favor of St. John Vianney High School senior wrestler Anthony Knox, Jr.
According to the first page of the ruling, published on X.Com NJ.com's Ryan Patti, and signed by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels.
“IT IS ON THIS the 28th day of February 2025 ORDERED that:
1. The plaintiff’s order to show cause is GRANTED;
2. Plaintiff Anthony Knox, Jr. may compete for St. John Vianney High School as a member of the wrestling team at the NJSIAA Region 7 Wrestling Tournament, and if he prevails, the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships, until further order of the court.
3. Defendants, New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, St. John Vianney High School, and Collingswood Board of Education, are enjoined from barring Plaintiff from competing at the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships, until further order of the Court; and it is
4. FURTHER ORDERED that this Order shall be served upon counsel for the parties via eCourts.
Knox, announced on Wednesday that he was , seeking a judge to step in after , on Tuesday, following .
Knox had his day in court on Thursday and the ruling as to whether can continue his quest for a fourth consecutive state title, beginning with this weekend’s State Region Tournament, was rendered on Friday afternoon. Knox is trying to become just the fifth wrestler in New Jersey high history to win four state championships.
According to a Thursday report on , the lawsuit contended that Knox’s family and several of his teammates were given the finger and heckled by fans for an hour, asserting that (host of Saturday’s NJ District 25 wrestling tournament) officials did nothing to rectify the situation. According to the lawsuit, Knox’s father, Anthony Sr., was assaulted in the stands, causing him to suffer a fall.
The lawsuit also stated that Anthony Jr. had already finished his competition for the day and was sitting in the stands, both before and after his match - and that because there was no physical bench on either sideline, the NJSIAA should not have Knox at fault for leaving the bench.
Tuesday evening, Knox made a statement on X.com.
“I want to take a moment to thank everyone for the increidble support I’ve received throughout my wrestling career and especially over the past few days,” wrote Knox. “Wrestling has given me so much and I am beyond grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the amazing community that has stood by me.
“As many of you know I have been disqualified from my next two matches due to an unfortunate incident that occurred in the stands at Collingswood HS well after I had finished competing at the district tournament. Like anyone, my only concern at that time was protecting the safety of my family. While I respect the NJSIAA’s decision, my family and I are currently reviewing our options to determine the best course of action moving forward.
“I am disappointed in this outcome, but remain happy and grateful for the opportunities I’ve had. I am committed to supporting my teammates still representing our school and the sport of wrestling with the same passion and dedication that got us here. No matter what happens next, I will continue to train, compete, and push myself to be the best wrestler and person I can be as I continue my career at Cornell University.
“Thank you all for your continued love and support. It truly means the world to me.
“I’m more motivated than ever and excited to prove to everyone what I already know, that I’m the best there is.”
Se below for Monday’s official statement from the NJSIAA.
STATEMENT FROM:
Colleen E. Maguire, Executive Director
NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA)
“Earlier today, I informed the Saint John Vianney High School administration that the student-athlete wrestling in the 126lb weight class has been disqualified from the NJSIAA wrestling state tournament. The disqualification was the result of my investigation into an incident that occurred on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the district tournament hosted at Collingswood High School. I have determined that the disqualified student-athlete violated both the Association’s sportsmanship policy and its disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
“I would like to thank the administrators and coaches from our member schools and those spectators who provided written statements and videos to assist the investigation. I also would like to thank event staff security and the Collingswood police department for their efficient handling of this incident, which allowed the tournament to be completed without further incident.
“The Region 7 tournament bracket for the 126lb weight class will now be reseeded accordingly.
“I did not make this decision lightly. I am fully aware of the consequences to the student-athlete. He is a senior and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career. However, my role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety.
“Let it be clear, the Association cannot, and will not, condone actions that violate its sportsmanship policy or its member school approved rules.”
The massive fight broke out in the stands, on Saturday, involving fans, coaches, athletes which led to the arrest of two people and the launching of the NJSIAA investigation.
District tournaments are qualifiers for this weekend’s region tournaments. The top four qualifiers in the regions then move on to wrestle in the state championships in Atlantic City.
St. John Vianney, No. 3 in the Asbury Park Press Shore Conference rankings, won the first nine championship bouts at the Collingswood district before the meet took an ugly twist.