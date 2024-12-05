Cam Miller Flips to Kentucky, Wins New Jersey State Football Title on Same Day
New Jersey star Cam Miller had two celebrations on early signing day.
First, the WR/DB from Winslow Township High School announced in the morning he was signing with Kentucky, flipping to the Wildcats a day after he announced his decommitment from Wisconsin.
Hours later, he went out and caught two touchdown passes to fuel Winslow Township’s 35-0 win over Phillipsburg on Wednesday night to capture the NJSIAA Group 4 title and complete an unbeaten season.
Miller had four catches for 67 yards in the win, including touchdown grabs of 26 and 15 yards. He also was part of a secondary that limited the Stateliners to 57 yards passing in handing Phillipsburg its first shutout loss in five years.
The win sealed a 14-0 campaign for the Eagles for their second undefeated season in program history and first since 1969. It also put them at the front of the discussion for the top public school program in New Jersey this season alongside unbeaten Toms River North.
The drama for Miller began on Tuesday, when he announced he was decommitting from Wisconsin after having been pledged to the Badgers since May.
The three-star prospect then revealed on Wednesday morning that he was signing with Kentucky, sharing a graphic of him in a Wildcats uniform on X with the word “committed” and the caption “locked and loaded.”
Kentucky had continued to pursue him right up until the last day. His decision also came about two weeks after Wisconsin announced it fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo following a 16-13 loss to top-ranked Oregon.
“It was a better opportunity, something I can’t pass up, to be able to play for one of the best conferences and to give myself a chance to get better every day in practice is something nobody would want to turn down,” Miller told about Kentucky after the state final. “I’m ready to go out there and ball. It was pretty tough. But when it feels right, it feels right. In my heart, it told me.”
He was one of four New Jersey stars to sign with SEC programs on Wednesday, joining record-setting Millville wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (Alabama); Hillside defensive end Darren Ikinnagbon (Georgia) and Somerville LB/DE Jayden Loftin (Tennessee). Miller and Brooks went head-to-head twice this season in Winslow victories over Millville during showdowns between two of South Jersey’s best teams.
Miller finished the season with 42 catches for 722 yards and a team-high 14 touchdown catches. He also had 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and a sack on defense.
The all-around athlete ended his career with 156 catches for 2,889 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also had six career interceptions.
Miller was part of a loaded Winslow Township team that enjoyed a banner signing day on Wednesday. In addition to Miller, defensive back Marcus Upton signed with Boston College, and the team’s leading receiver, Karon Brookins, signed with Iowa State.
The Eagles, who are coached by former Penn State running back Bill Belton, also feature junior cornerback Julian Peterson, who has 10-plus FBS offers, including Georgia and Penn State. Another star junior is WR/DB Nyqir Helton, who also has double-digit FBS offers and returned an interception for a touchdown in the state championship game.
Winslow Township also returns sophomore quarterback Jalen Parker, who had a school-record 2,916 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes this season.