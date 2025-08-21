Ridgewood vs. Clifton: North Jersey Powerhouses Renew Rivalry in 2025 Week 0 Clash
Ridgewood and Clifton have a long history of hard-fought battles, and whenever they meet, in New Jersey's Super Football Conference. It’s more than just another game on the schedule. Both teams pride themselves on physical play, tradition, and passionate fan bases, making this Week 0 clash one of the most anticipated openers in the Super Football Conference.
What To Expect
This game should be a classic North Jersey battle in the trenches. Ridgewood’s ball-control style and execution out of the wing-T will test Clifton’s defensive front, but the Mustangs have enough strength in the box to make life difficult for the Maroons. On the other side, Clifton’s playmakers will look to break through Ridgewood’s disciplined secondary. Expect a hard-hitting, low-scoring affair where turnovers and field position play a major role.
Returning Players
For Ridgewood, continuity is their best strength. QB/DB Gavin McCrone returns with experience running the Maroons’ methodical Wing-T offense. In 2024, He recorded over 450 yards and two touchdowns on offense while recording 54 tackles and one interception. Now coming in as a junior, his production should take a jump. Versatile linebacker Quinn Conneen gives them a two-way leader who can dictate the game’s physicality as shown in 2024, posting 88 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.
Clifton, meanwhile, enters 2025 hungry to flip the script. RB Euriel Watt made a compelling breakout as a sophomore. His recognition, earning All-County honors, points to a season marked by consistent production and impact. Last fall, he recorded 492 yards on 90 carries and a lone touchdown. RB/LB Joseph Demung returns as well after being one of the team's leading rushers and tacklers.
Tale of the Tape: Ridgewood vs Clifton History
In their most recent meeting, the 2024 season opener, the Ridgewood Maroons reasserted their dominance with a resounding 35–0 shutout over the Clifton Mustangs. Ridgewood jumped to a 28–0 halftime lead and delivered four rushing touchdowns along with a stifling defense that all but sealed the win early in the third quarter with another touchdown. In 2023, Clifton won 28-21, but Ridgewood took the previous three matchups. Their 2025 Week 0 matchup is set not just as an opener, but as the latest chapter in a competitive tug-of-war.
Game Details
- Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2025
- Location: Clifton High School Stadium, Clifton, NJ
- Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM
Fans can expect a packed stadium as this rivalry matchup reignites. Early arrival is recommended to catch pregame warmups, team introductions, and the electric atmosphere that comes with a historic North Jersey football showdown.