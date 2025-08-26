New Jersey's Winslow Township Prepares to Face National Power IMG and Bergen Catholic in 202
Winslow Township High School N.J., situated some 30 miles southeast of Philadelphia and despite a population of less than 10,000, has firmly established itself as one of New Jersey’s best football programs, year in and year out and in 2025 the Eagles will have the chance to prove it on a national scale.
On the heels of a perfect 14-0 season that saw the Eagles claim the Group 4 state championship and a No. 4 ranking in the final High School on SI 2024 rankings, Winslow kicks off the 2025 season with a marquee matchup against High School on SI No. 6 IMG (Fla.) on Thursday, August 28, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. Two weeks later, the Eagles will play host to New Jersey’s top-ranked team, the Bergen Catholic Crusaders, who are also ranked No. 11 nationally according to High School on SI.
Ranked No. 6 in the High School on SI Preseason Rankings, Winslow is poised for another memorable season under head coach Bill Belton behind the momemtum of a 2024 campaign ended with a rousing 35-0 victory over Phillipsburg in the state final.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids, for us as a community, being in a spot we’ve never been in .... ever,” Winslow Belton, a team alum and coach, told nj.com. “We want to go out and put our best foot forward and get a chance to compete against kids who are highly recruited. If you think you’re that guy, there’s no better opportunity than Week 0 to be that guy. I’m excited for it and about it. .... I can’t stop talking about it, really.”
Nyqir “Boomer” Helton, a senior committed to Boston College and one of Winslow’s top receivers and starting defensive backs, acknowledges the Eagles are seen as major underdogs in their upcoming games.
“I’m very excited, we get to go out on a national schedule and showcase our talent and show we can be one of the top dogs in the whole country,” said Helton. “I’m very confident. People think we’re going to get out and get beat, but my guys are going to give 110 percent effort to come out on top.”
Public schools rarely get chances like this. In facing Bergen Catholic, the state’s perennial powerhouse, Winslow has an opportunity to claim New Jersey’s top ranking on the field. Against IMG Academy, the Eagles can make an even bolder statement at the Battle at the Beach in front of what’s expected to be a full house in Ocean City.
Though they may be outsized, Winslow’s talent runs deep, and they believe they can hold their own.
“Staff-wise, player-wise we think we can compete with anybody,” said Belton. “We have to put ourselves in situations where we’re punching up and not punching down. We’ll never see teams like that in Group 4, so it’s a great opportunity.
“These games are very important for the direction I want to go in program-wise. It’s huge. Winning these games would be a big deal. People would understand you don’t have to go to certain schools, I can stay here in my home school and be a part of a national program. We wanted to show we belong. We want to go out and compete.”
Winslow boasts returning stars like first-team All-State quarterback Jalen Parker, third-team linebacker Ausar Heard, defensive lineman Rob Carstarphen, and all-group selections Helton, Na’Keem Powell, and Benji Carter.
Penn State commit Julian Peterson, a wide receiver and defensive back, missed much of last season due to injury but is back in the lineup.
The Eagles also welcomed transfers, including brothers Cinque and Camaj Matthews from Haddon Heights, Ka’Ron Ceaser from Penns Grove, Jayson Nelson from Camden, and Quayd Hendryx from Burlington Township. All but Hendryx are eligible to play immediately.
“They’ve all fit in,” said Parker. “They all have their piece. Everybody’s different, but different is good.”
Last season, Parker threw for 2,916 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Shawnee coach Tim Gushue praised Parker’s deep ball as the best he’s seen in 50 years of coaching.
As a junior and a 5-10 pocket passer, Parker, who has yet to receive a scholarship offer, sees these games as a chance to prove himself against elite competition.
“I got better with my eyes moving defenses and making the right reads,” said Parker. “Last year was good, I could have done more. Some games were great, but some games I was off.”
For the Eagles to succeed at the level they desire, every game has to be great for Parker.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself try to put the team on my back. I just have to make everybody right.”
Parker emphasized that while the team needs to sharpen up by Thursday, they’ll be ready to show they’re among the nation’s best.