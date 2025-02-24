Chaos at NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament; Father of Nationally Ranked Wrestler Arrested After A Brawl
A massive fight broke out in the stands, on Saturday, involving fans, coaches, athletes and the father of a three-time New Jersey state wrestling champion, considered to be one of greatest in state history, during the District 25 wrestling tournament at Collingswood High School.
The melee led to the arrest of two people and the launching of an investigation by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association (NJSIAA), according to reports by NJ Advance Media and the Asbury Park Press, si.com/high-school has learned.
Knox is currently ranked No. 1 at 126 lbs in the 2024-25 High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings.
NJSIAA rules stipulate that “any player that leaves the bench area during an altercation, regardless of whether the player engages in the altercation, shall be disqualified,” meaning any wrestler identified in the brawl would be DQ’d for the rest of the season.
At least two people were taken from the stands by police in handcuffs, according to witnesses. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte declined to identify the names of the people arrested and The Collingswood Police Department, on Sunday, said no information would be made available until Monday.
But Anthony Knox Sr., the father of three-time state champion Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney High, was seen being led away in handcuffs, according to a photo from the incident and witnesses.
Anthony Knox competed in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) when the family moved from Staten Island to New Jersey several years ago, according to a 2022 story that appeared in the Trentonion. MMA is a combination of techniques derived from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Thai boxing and other disciplines.
District tournaments are qualifiers for next week’s region tournaments. The top four qualifiers in the regions then move on to wrestle in the state championships in Atlantic City.
St. John Vianney, No. 3 in the Asbury Park Press Shore Conference rankings, won the first nine championship bouts at the Collingswood district before the meet took an ugly twist.
126 LBS - HIGH SCHOOL ON SI NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
