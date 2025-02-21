2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (2/21/2025)
State championship season is in full swing across the country as the 2024-25 high school wrestling season nears its end. Illinois and Iowa have already kicked off their state tournaments, which began late this week and will conclude on Saturday.
Several other states will also crown champions this weekend, including Indiana, which hosts its single-class state tournament, along with Arizona, Nebraska, and Tennessee’s public schools. Meanwhile, prep schools that participate in the National Prep Tournament held their Tennessee state championship last week.
This week, those prep teams from Tennessee and across the nation will head to Stabler Arena at Lehigh University for the National Prep Tournament, featuring top-ranked programs such as No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (Pa.), No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), No. 7 Malvern Prep (Pa.), and No. 9 Blair Academy (N.J.).
➡️ We’ve published a full preview of the National Prep Tournament for an in-depth look at the top competitors.
In Michigan, one of the final states to host its dual meet state championships, teams will battle for supremacy this weekend. Michigan's unique schedule sees teams stepping out of the individual postseason for state duals, before immediately returning to the next stage of the individual tournament.
Following an intense finish at the Oklahoma 6A State Duals, wrestling fans will have to wait another week for a highly anticipated rematch between No. 15 Stillwater and No. 16 Edmond North at the Oklahoma state tournament, which follows this week's regional competitions. Stillwater will represent the East Region, while Edmond North will emerge from the West.
In California, the individual state tournament is just one week away, with Masters tournaments taking place across the state. No. 13 Buchanan and No. 17 Clovis are set to renew their Central Section team rivalry at the Central Section Masters, following Buchanan’s recent division title win.
Three of the most competitive wrestling states—New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania—are also two steps away from their state tournaments.
- New Jersey: District Championships are underway.
- Ohio: It’s Sectionals week.
- Pennsylvania: District Tournaments began last week and continue this week ahead of Regionals.
Major Rankings Shake-Up
The most significant ranking change this week comes with unfortunate news—No. 2 Nicolas Sahakian of St. John Bosco will not compete in the California state tournament series. Sahakian, who had a late start to the season due to injury, re-aggravated it during the finals at the 5 Counties tournament in his match against now No. 1-ranked Coby Merrill (JW North).
For ranking updates, questions, or insights, please feel free to reach out at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
6-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
7-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
8-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
9-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
10-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
11-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
12-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
13-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
14-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
15-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
16-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
18-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
19-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
20-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
21-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
22-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
23-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
24-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
25-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
26-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
28-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
29-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
30-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
HM:
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR
Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) FR
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
8-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
9-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
10-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
11-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
12-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
13-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
14-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
15-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
16-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
17-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
18-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
19-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
20-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
21-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
22-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
23-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
25-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
26-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
27-Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin, PA) JR
28-Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) SO
29-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SO
30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
HM:
Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
5-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
6-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
7-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
9-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
10-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
12-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
13-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
14-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
15-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
16-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
19-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
20-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
21-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
22-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
24-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
25-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
26-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
27-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
28-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
29-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
30-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
HM:
Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
5-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
6-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
7-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
8-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
9-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
11-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
12-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
13-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
14-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
15-David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
16-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
17-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
18-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
19-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
20-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
21-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
22-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) JR
23-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) FR
24-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
25-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
26-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
27-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
28-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
29-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
30-Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
HM:
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) JR
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
11-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
12-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
13-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
15-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) FR
16-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
18-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
19-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
20-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
21-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
23-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
24-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
27-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
28-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
29-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
30-Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
HM:
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Alan Salguero Jr (Orting, WA) SR
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
5-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
7-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
13-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
14-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
15-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
17-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
18-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
19-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
20-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
21-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
22-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
23-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
24-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
25-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
26-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
27-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
28-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
29-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
30-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
HM:
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
8-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
9-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
10-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
11-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
12-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
13-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
14-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
15-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
16-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
17-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
18-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
20-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
21-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
22-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
23-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
28-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Braden Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
HM:
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
JahKari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines, IA) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
5-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
6-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
8-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
9-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
10-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
11-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
14-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
16-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
18-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
19-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
20-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
21-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
22-Linkin Carter (Eastside, IN) JR
23-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
24-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
25-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
26-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
27-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
28-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
29-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
30-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
HM:
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Londen Murphy (Archbishop Moeller, OH) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) JR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) JR
157 LBS
1-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
2-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
5-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
7-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
8-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
9-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
10-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
11-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
12-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
13-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
14-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
15-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
16-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
17-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
18-Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
19-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
20-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
21-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
22-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
23-Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
24-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
25-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
26-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
27-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
28-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
29-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
30-Jack Ferguson (Yorkville, IL) JR
HM:
Markez Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA)
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA)
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) JR
165 LBS
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
7-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
10-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
11-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
14-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
15-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
16-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
17-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
18-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
19-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
20-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
21-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
22-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
23-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
24-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
25-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
26-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
27-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
28-Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
29-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
30-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
HM:
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
6-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
7-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
8-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
11-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
12-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
13-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
14-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
15-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
16-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
17-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
18-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
19-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
20-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
21-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
22-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
23-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
24-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
25-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
26-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
27-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
28-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
29-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
30-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
HM:
Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
10-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
11-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
12-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
13-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
14-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
15-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
16-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
17-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
18-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
20-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
21-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
22-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
24-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
25-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
26-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
27-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) FR
28-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
29-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
30-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
HM:
Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
Cater Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) JR
Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Kayden Kartee (Mayfair, CA)
13-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
17-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
18-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
19-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
20-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
21-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
22-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
23-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
24-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
25-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
26-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
27-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
29-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
30-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
HM:
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
285 LBS
1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
6-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
8-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
9-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
10-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
11-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
12-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
13-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
14-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
15-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
16-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
17-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
19-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
20-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
21-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
22-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
23-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
24-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
25-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
26-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
27-Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
28-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
29-Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, IA) SR
30-Kaydon Williams (Corney Canyon, UT) SR
HM:
Elmotie Williams (Liberty North, MO) SR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR