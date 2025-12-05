High School

Live Updates: Richmond Randle vs. Iowa Colony in the Texas 5A Division II Region 3 Final; Preview, Scoring Plays

Follow along for live scoring, highlights and updates as Iowa Colony (12-1) takes on Richmond Randle (13-0) in the Texas 5A Division II Region 3 final at 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

Levi Payton

Iowa Colony, led by quarterback Carson White, is looking for its first win against Richmond Randle in Friday's 5A Division II Region 3 final at Legacy Stadium in Katy.
Iowa Colony, led by quarterback Carson White, is looking for its first win against Richmond Randle in Friday's 5A Division II Region 3 final at Legacy Stadium in Katy. / Julie Isbell

The stakes rise again Friday night as Richmond Randle and Iowa Colony square off for a fourth time in two seasons with a trip to the 5A Division II state semifinals on the line. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium at Katy ISD as the Pioneers try to break through against a Lions program they have never beaten.

Randle (13-0), the reigning 5A Division II state champion, enters riding a 29-game winning streak and already owns two wins over Iowa Colony this calendar year, including a 49-42 comeback in Week 5 after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter. The Lions also edged the Pioneers in last year’s regional final, a 21-14 overtime battle at NRG Stadium that launched their 16-0 state title run.

Friday morning brought more spotlight to Randle star Landen Williams-Callis, who was named Texas’ 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year and selected as one of three finalists for the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Williams-Callis, last season’s state championship game MVP, joins Grayson (Georgia) linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a Texas Longhorns signee, and Nixa (Missouri) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, a Miami Hurricanes signee, as the national finalists.

Williams-Callis has been dominant all season with 2,885 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns, and he torched Iowa Colony for 342 yards and six scores in their first meeting. He added 326 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s 83-20 victory over Bastrop. Quarterback Tyler Skrabanek has completed 73.4 percent of his throws for 2,739 yards and 28 touchdowns, while receivers Ashton Johnson, Cedrick McClintock and Kamar Chavez-Brown continue to stretch defenses for a Lions offense loaded with Division I-caliber talent.

Iowa Colony (12-1) counters with explosive junior quarterback Carson White, who has totaled 1,824 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. White returned from a shoulder injury to help guide the Pioneers through three playoff wins, including a 232-yard, three-touchdown effort in last week’s 31-30 win over Brenham. Texas A&M commit Jayden Warren has racked up 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air, and senior running back Aaron Tenner has added 1,381 rushing yards after posting 194 in the regular-season meeting with Randle.

Both defenses will be tested by the firepower across the field, and both programs understand how quickly momentum can shift in this matchup after their 91-point thriller earlier in the year. Randle again faces an Iowa Colony team that has won 23 straight games against every opponent except the Lions.

Readers can follow every score, highlight and key moment as it happens tonight. Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh often once the game kicks off for live updates throughout the matchup in the "live scoring" section below.

Key Leaders

For Richmond Randle Lions

Landen Williams-Callis, RB, jr. –  2,885 yards, 48 TDs this season; School-record 342 and 6 TDs in last meeting; 18-326-6 vs. Bastrop last week; Career: 6,937 yards, 114 TDs

Tyler Skrabanek, QB, sr. – 73.4 completion percentage, 2,739 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs

Ashton Johnson, WR, sr. – 38 receptions, 812 yards, 9 TDs

Cedrick McClintock, WR, sr. – 39 receptions, 557 yards, 7 TDs

Kamar Chavez-Brown, WR, jr. – 36 receptions, 568 yards, 5 TDs

Roster includes multiple FBS recruits – Noriel Dominguez (TCU), Mason Mixon (Army), Ryan Mallory (Sam Houston State)

For Iowa Colony Pioneers

Carson White, QB, jr. – 1,824 total yards, 31 TDs, 5 INTs; plus 580 rush yards and 14 TDs; Offers from multiple Power 4 programs; Postseason: 20-for-36, 567 yards, 8 TDs, with rush TDs last two weeks

Jayden Warren, WR, sr. – Texas A&M commit; 55 receptions, 1,151 yards, 21 TDs

Aaron Tenner, RB, sr. – 159 carries, 1,381 yards, 12 TDs; had 21 carries for 194 yards in the last meeting with Randle

Live Scoring

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Iowa Colony

Randle

1st Quarter

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

2nd Quarter

X

3rd Quarter

X

4th Quarter

X

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Texas