Live Updates: Richmond Randle vs. Iowa Colony in the Texas 5A Division II Region 3 Final; Preview, Scoring Plays
The stakes rise again Friday night as Richmond Randle and Iowa Colony square off for a fourth time in two seasons with a trip to the 5A Division II state semifinals on the line. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium at Katy ISD as the Pioneers try to break through against a Lions program they have never beaten.
Randle (13-0), the reigning 5A Division II state champion, enters riding a 29-game winning streak and already owns two wins over Iowa Colony this calendar year, including a 49-42 comeback in Week 5 after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter. The Lions also edged the Pioneers in last year’s regional final, a 21-14 overtime battle at NRG Stadium that launched their 16-0 state title run.
Friday morning brought more spotlight to Randle star Landen Williams-Callis, who was named Texas’ 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year and selected as one of three finalists for the 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Williams-Callis, last season’s state championship game MVP, joins Grayson (Georgia) linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a Texas Longhorns signee, and Nixa (Missouri) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, a Miami Hurricanes signee, as the national finalists.
Williams-Callis has been dominant all season with 2,885 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns, and he torched Iowa Colony for 342 yards and six scores in their first meeting. He added 326 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s 83-20 victory over Bastrop. Quarterback Tyler Skrabanek has completed 73.4 percent of his throws for 2,739 yards and 28 touchdowns, while receivers Ashton Johnson, Cedrick McClintock and Kamar Chavez-Brown continue to stretch defenses for a Lions offense loaded with Division I-caliber talent.
Iowa Colony (12-1) counters with explosive junior quarterback Carson White, who has totaled 1,824 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. White returned from a shoulder injury to help guide the Pioneers through three playoff wins, including a 232-yard, three-touchdown effort in last week’s 31-30 win over Brenham. Texas A&M commit Jayden Warren has racked up 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air, and senior running back Aaron Tenner has added 1,381 rushing yards after posting 194 in the regular-season meeting with Randle.
Both defenses will be tested by the firepower across the field, and both programs understand how quickly momentum can shift in this matchup after their 91-point thriller earlier in the year. Randle again faces an Iowa Colony team that has won 23 straight games against every opponent except the Lions.
Readers can follow every score, highlight and key moment as it happens tonight. Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh often once the game kicks off for live updates throughout the matchup in the "live scoring" section below.
Key Leaders
For Richmond Randle Lions
Landen Williams-Callis, RB, jr. – 2,885 yards, 48 TDs this season; School-record 342 and 6 TDs in last meeting; 18-326-6 vs. Bastrop last week; Career: 6,937 yards, 114 TDs
Tyler Skrabanek, QB, sr. – 73.4 completion percentage, 2,739 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs
Ashton Johnson, WR, sr. – 38 receptions, 812 yards, 9 TDs
Cedrick McClintock, WR, sr. – 39 receptions, 557 yards, 7 TDs
Kamar Chavez-Brown, WR, jr. – 36 receptions, 568 yards, 5 TDs
Roster includes multiple FBS recruits – Noriel Dominguez (TCU), Mason Mixon (Army), Ryan Mallory (Sam Houston State)
For Iowa Colony Pioneers
Carson White, QB, jr. – 1,824 total yards, 31 TDs, 5 INTs; plus 580 rush yards and 14 TDs; Offers from multiple Power 4 programs; Postseason: 20-for-36, 567 yards, 8 TDs, with rush TDs last two weeks
Jayden Warren, WR, sr. – Texas A&M commit; 55 receptions, 1,151 yards, 21 TDs
Aaron Tenner, RB, sr. – 159 carries, 1,381 yards, 12 TDs; had 21 carries for 194 yards in the last meeting with Randle
