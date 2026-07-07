Iowa High School Softball State Rankings Released For Class 2A, Class 1A

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has split up the final class rankings for softball , as Class 2A and Class 1A prepare for regional play.

Riverside remained No. 1 in Class 2A after taking over that spot from Grand View Christian last week, with Grand View Christian moving up from third to second. Interstate 35 fell from second to fifth this week.

Exira-EHK/Audubon will begin the road to Fort Dodge, Iowa and Rogers Park for the state tournament as the No. 1 team in Class 1A. They have held that spot since overtaking defending state champion Clarksville.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond is third followed by West Monona and Mason City Newman Catholic in the Top 5.

No Newcomers To Either Class 2A, Class 1A Top 15

There were no new teams to enter either the Class 2A or Class 1A Top 15 this week, but there was plenty of shuffling of places. The rankings will play a key factor as the postseason continues, with the highest-ranked team getting the opportunity to host those elimination games.

In Class 2A, Iowa City Regina Catholic moved into the Top 10 at No. 9, as Logan-Magnolia dropped two spots from ninth to 11th.

The Class 1A Top 15 saw Newell-Fonda fall two positions from sixth to eighth, as North Linn and Southeast Warren jumped them. Again, the importance of that could be felt at the state tournament if the Top 8 teams all qualify.

Edgewood-Colesburg dropped from 12th to 15th this week, with Kingsley-Pierson, Kee and Holy Trinity Catholic all moving up.

Final Rankings For Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A To Be Released Later

The final rankings and Top 15s for Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A will be revealed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday, July 9.

Those three classes begin postseason games later than Class 2A and Class 1A.

High School On SI Iowa recently released state rankings, which combine teams from all five classifications.

Here are the final rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for Class 2A and Class 1A.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings

Class 2A

Riverside Grand View Christian Missouri Valley Louisa-Muscatine Interstate 35 Durant West Lyon Wapsie Valley Iowa City Regina Catholic Hinton Logan-Magnolia Dyersville Beckman Catholic Pleasantville West Marshall Pocahontas Area

Dropped out: None.

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon Clarksville Fort Dodge St. Edmond West Monona Mason City Newman Catholic North Linn Southeast Warren Newell-Fonda Wayne Remsen St. Mary’s North Butler Kingsley-Pierson Kee Holy Trinity Catholic Edgewood-Colesburg

Dropped out: None.