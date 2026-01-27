Iowa High School Wrestling Regional Dual Assignments Revealed
The final Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling rankings have been released, and with it, the assignments for the regional dual tournaments were revealed at the same time.
Wrestling will take place on Tuesday, February 3 with teams jockeying for one of eight spots in the upcoming Iowa high school dual state wrestling tournament. The state tournament will take place on Saturday, February 7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The top-ranked team at each site receives a bye during the first round of the regional dual wrestling tournament. The winner of that other matchup wil face the top-ranked team in the final.
Reigning state duals champions are Southeast Polk (Class 3A), Algona (2A) and Don Bosco (1A).
Here are the pairings for the Iowa high school wrestling regional dual tournament.
Iowa High School Wrestling Regional Dual Tournament
Class 3A
Site 1: Southeast Polk
- Semifinal: #23 Boone vs. #24 Lewis Central
- Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD
Site 2: Indianola
- Semifinal: #15 Fort Dodge vs. #18 Johnston
- Final: #2 Indianola vs. TBD
Site 3: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
- Semifinal: #14 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Urbandale #20
- Final: #3 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. vs. TBD
Site 4: Dallas Center-Grimes
- Semifinal: #12 Ankeny vs. #21 Ankeny Centennial
- Final: #4 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. TBD
Site 5: Waukee Northwest
- Semifinal: #16 Valley, W.D.M vs. #22 Waukee
- Final: #5 Waukee NW vs. TBD
Site 6: Dubuque Hempstead
- Semifinal: #10 Linn-Mar vs. #19 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
- Final: #6 Dubuque Hempstead vs. TBD
Site 7: Iowa City West
- Semifinal: #13 North Scott, Eldridge vs. #17 Bondurant-Farrar
- Final: #7 Iowa City West vs. TBD
Site 8: Pleasant Valley
- Semifinal: #9 Bettendorf vs. #11 Western Dubuque
- Final: #8 Pleasant Valley vs. TBD
Class 2A
Site 1: Decorah
- Semifinal: #14 North Fayette Valley vs. #22 Anamosa
- Final: #1 Decorah vs. TBD
Site 2: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- Semifinal: #19 Denver vs. #20 Humboldt
- Final: #2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. TBD
Site 3: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Semifinal: #15 Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville vs. #21 Woodward-Granger
- Final: #3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. TBD
Site 4: West Delaware, Manchester
- Semifinal: #16 Williamsburg vs. #23 West Liberty
- Final: #4 West Delaware, Manchester vs. TBD
Site 5: Independence
- Semifinal: #12 Mount Vernon vs. #18 Wilton
- Final: #5 Independence vs. TBD
Site 6: Alburnett
- Semifinal: #10 Assumption, Davenport vs. #17 Solon
- Final: #6 Alburnett vs. TBD
Site 7: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Semifinal: #11 Atlantic vs. #13 Glenwood
- Final: #7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD
Site 8: Algona
- Semifinal: #9 Osage vs. #24 Sioux Center
- Final: #8 Algona vs. TBD
Class 1A
Site 1: Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- Semifinal: #13 North Linn, Troy Mills vs. #24 South Central Calhoun
- Final: #1 Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD
Site 2: Jesup
- Semifinal: #12 South Winneshiek, Calmar vs. #21 Iowa Valley, Marengo
- Final: #2 Jesup vs. TBD
Site 3: Lake Mills
- Semifinal: #15 Central Springs vs. #22 GTRA
- Final: #3 Lake Mills vs. TBD
Site 4: Hinton
- Semifinal: #17 Westwood, Sloan vs. #18 BHRV
- Final: #4 Hinton vs. TBD
Site 5: Woodbury Central, Moville
- Semifinal: #14 Lawton-Bronson vs. #23 Alta Aurelia
- Final: #5 Woodbury Central, Moville vs. TBD
Site 6: Riverside, Oakland
- Semifinal: #11 Interstate 35, Truro vs. #19 Earlham
- Final: #6 Riverside, Oakland vs. TBD
Site 7: Logan-Magnolia
- Semifinal: #10 West Sioux, Hawarden vs. #16 Nodaway Valley
- Final: #7 Logan-Magnolia vs. TBD
Site 8: Lisbon
- Semifinal: #9 Nashua-Plainfield vs. #20 North Mahaska, New Sharon
- Final: #8 Lisbon vs. TBD