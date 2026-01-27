High School

Iowa High School Wrestling Regional Dual Assignments Revealed

Teams will compete for one of eight spots at state duals tournament.

Dana Becker

Don Bosco wrestlers hoist the Class 1A championship trophy at the IHSAA State Dual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Don Bosco wrestlers hoist the Class 1A championship trophy at the IHSAA State Dual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team wrestling rankings have been released, and with it, the assignments for the regional dual tournaments were revealed at the same time.

Wrestling will take place on Tuesday, February 3 with teams jockeying for one of eight spots in the upcoming Iowa high school dual state wrestling tournament. The state tournament will take place on Saturday, February 7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The top-ranked team at each site receives a bye during the first round of the regional dual wrestling tournament. The winner of that other matchup wil face the top-ranked team in the final.

Reigning state duals champions are Southeast Polk (Class 3A), Algona (2A) and Don Bosco (1A).

Here are the pairings for the Iowa high school wrestling regional dual tournament.

Iowa High School Wrestling Regional Dual Tournament

Class 3A

Site 1: Southeast Polk

  • Semifinal: #23 Boone vs. #24 Lewis Central
  • Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD

Site 2: Indianola

  • Semifinal: #15 Fort Dodge vs. #18 Johnston
  • Final: #2 Indianola vs. TBD

Site 3: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

  • Semifinal: #14 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Urbandale #20
  • Final: #3 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. vs. TBD

Site 4: Dallas Center-Grimes

  • Semifinal: #12 Ankeny vs. #21 Ankeny Centennial
  • Final: #4 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. TBD

Site 5: Waukee Northwest

  • Semifinal: #16 Valley, W.D.M vs. #22 Waukee
  • Final: #5 Waukee NW vs. TBD

Site 6: Dubuque Hempstead

  • Semifinal: #10 Linn-Mar vs. #19 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
  • Final: #6 Dubuque Hempstead vs. TBD

Site 7: Iowa City West

  • Semifinal: #13 North Scott, Eldridge vs. #17 Bondurant-Farrar
  • Final: #7 Iowa City West vs. TBD

Site 8: Pleasant Valley

  • Semifinal: #9 Bettendorf vs. #11 Western Dubuque
  • Final: #8 Pleasant Valley vs. TBD

Class 2A

Site 1: Decorah

  • Semifinal: #14 North Fayette Valley vs. #22 Anamosa
  • Final: #1 Decorah vs. TBD

Site 2: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

  • Semifinal: #19 Denver vs. #20 Humboldt
  • Final: #2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. TBD

Site 3: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

  • Semifinal: #15 Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville vs. #21 Woodward-Granger
  • Final: #3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. TBD

Site 4: West Delaware, Manchester

  • Semifinal: #16 Williamsburg vs. #23 West Liberty
  • Final: #4 West Delaware, Manchester vs. TBD

Site 5: Independence

  • Semifinal: #12 Mount Vernon vs. #18 Wilton
  • Final: #5 Independence vs. TBD

Site 6: Alburnett

  • Semifinal: #10 Assumption, Davenport vs. #17 Solon
  • Final: #6 Alburnett vs. TBD

Site 7: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

  • Semifinal: #11 Atlantic vs. #13 Glenwood
  • Final: #7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. TBD

Site 8: Algona

  • Semifinal: #9 Osage vs. #24 Sioux Center
  • Final: #8 Algona vs. TBD

Class 1A

Site 1: Don Bosco, Gilbertville

  • Semifinal: #13 North Linn, Troy Mills vs. #24 South Central Calhoun
  • Final: #1 Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. TBD

Site 2: Jesup

  • Semifinal: #12 South Winneshiek, Calmar vs. #21 Iowa Valley, Marengo
  • Final: #2 Jesup vs. TBD

Site 3: Lake Mills

  • Semifinal: #15 Central Springs vs. #22 GTRA
  • Final: #3 Lake Mills vs. TBD

Site 4: Hinton

  • Semifinal: #17 Westwood, Sloan vs. #18 BHRV
  • Final: #4 Hinton vs. TBD

Site 5: Woodbury Central, Moville

  • Semifinal: #14 Lawton-Bronson vs. #23 Alta Aurelia
  • Final: #5 Woodbury Central, Moville vs. TBD

Site 6: Riverside, Oakland

  • Semifinal: #11 Interstate 35, Truro vs. #19 Earlham
  • Final: #6 Riverside, Oakland vs. TBD

Site 7: Logan-Magnolia

  • Semifinal: #10 West Sioux, Hawarden vs. #16 Nodaway Valley
  • Final: #7 Logan-Magnolia vs. TBD

Site 8: Lisbon

  • Semifinal: #9 Nashua-Plainfield vs. #20 North Mahaska, New Sharon
  • Final: #8 Lisbon vs. TBD

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

