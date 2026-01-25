New Jersey High School Basketball Shot Clock Nears Reality with NJSIAA Vote set for May
Big changes could be on the horizon for high school sports in New Jersey, as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has taken a significant step toward adopting a shot clock in basketball.
Proposal Advances Through Executive Committee
A proposal to implement the long-debated rule advanced through the NJSIAA’s executive committee following a January presentation by its advisory committee. This sets the stage for a full membership vote in May, according to reports from sources including cjsportsradio.com, NorthJersey.com and NJAdvanceMedia.
New Jersey Closer Than Ever to Joining the Majority
New Jersey has long been among the holdouts on this issue. Currently, 32 states plus the District of Columbia use a shot clock at for boys and girls high school basketball. Momentum now appears to be shifting strongly in favor of change in the Garden State.
Most of the Western States use the shot clock, including all high schools West and North of Colorado, including Hawaii and Alaska. In the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast, only Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and Maine have not adopted the shot clock in any way.
Key Details of the Basketball Proposal
If approved in May, varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball games across the state would begin using a 35-second shot clock beginning in the 2027–28 season. This gives schools roughly two years to prepare. Use of the shot clock at the freshman and junior varsity levels would be optional, providing flexibility based on resources, staffing, and competitive considerations.
Benefits Highlighted by Supporters
Proponents argue that the shot clock modernizes the game and improves overall quality of play. It limits prolonged possessions, discourages stalling tactics, increases offensive pace, and creates a more engaging experience for players, coaches, officials, and fans. It also aligns New Jersey with national standards, benefiting student-athletes who advance to college or professional levels where shot clocks are standard.
Ongoing Debate and Next Steps
The proposals are not yet final and remain open to discussion and potential refinement. Further input is expected during sectional meetings of state athletic directors in March, where concerns such as costs, game administration, official training, and logistical challenges (especially for smaller schools or districts with limited budgets) will be addressed.
Broader National Context
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which sets rules for high school sports nationwide, officially adopted a shot clock for basketball in 2021. It recommended a 35-second clock starting in the 2022–23 season. Many states have since adopted or expanded its use, increasing pressure on remaining holdouts like New Jersey.
With the May vote approaching, the next few months will be pivotal. Whether the proposals pass as-is, get revised, or face rejection, the discussion has shifted from hypothetical to very real and and the outcome could reshape how high school basketball and lacrosse are played in New Jersey for years to come.
While some have worried about the cost and extra personnel required to run the clock, proponents believe it will make for better basketball, eliminating “holding” the ball late in games, and better prepare student-athletes for college, where a shot clock is used at all levels.
Lacrosse Shot Clock Also Under Consideration
The push isn't limited to basketball. A parallel proposal would introduce an 80-second shot clock in high school lacrosse, addressing similar concerns about pace of play and consistency with national rules.