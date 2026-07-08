Cranford's Brayden Fry Voted 2026 New Jersey High School Baseball Player of the Year

Cranford's Brayden Fry was voted High School On SI's New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year for the 2026 season. The senior and Saint Joseph's commit dominated the poll by receiving 58.54 percent of the fan vote.

Fry Takes the Top Spot

Fry helped the Cougars claim the North 2 Group 3 state championship. At the plate, the Saint Joseph's commit batted .495 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, 46 hits, nine doubles, and 53 runs.

Burwell Finishes Second

Seton Hall Prep's Jordan Burwell finished second in the poll with 15.11 percent of votes. Burwell received First Team All-State for his strong season at the plate.

The senior and West Virginia commit batted .488 with 41 hits, 42 RBIs, seven home runs, 13 doubles, and 34 runs.

Rosenberg Rounds Out the Top Three

Rounding out the top three is Bishop Eustace Prep's Mason Rosenberg with 12.88 percent of votes. Rosenberg led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Group B finals.

The junior and Lehigh commit hit .410 with 32 hits, 36 RBIs, 11 home runs, and 34 runs.

Complete Voting Results

Rutgers Prep's Lizandro Perez finished fourth in the poll with 5.19 percent of votes. Perez had an impressive performance on the mound this past season. The senior and Seton Hall commit went 6-2 with a 1.49 ERA, 102 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 47 innings pitched.

Rounding out the top five is NV-Old Tappan's Selden Kolkeback with 4.2 percent of votes. Kolkeback led the Knights to a Group 2 state championship. The senior and Columbia commit posted a perfect 12-0 record with a 0.72 ERA, 126 strikeouts, and just 15 walks. He also batted .468 with 20 RBIs.

Two players finished tied for sixth place in the poll, as St. Augustine's Alex Weingartner and Passaic County Tech's Mickey Gilligan both received 1.58 percent of votes.

Weingartner earned the honor of Gatorade New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year. The senior and Penn State commit hit .512 with 32 RBIs, six home runs, 42 runs, and 28 stolen bases. He also went 4-1 on the mound with a 1.19 ERA and 1.9 strikeouts per inning entering the postseason.

Meanwhile, Gilligan had a stellar season for the Bulldogs and was named New Jersey Prep Baseball Player of the Year. The senior and Rutgers commit led the state with 13 home runs, while batting .639 with 46 hits, 48 RBIs, 11 doubles, four triples, and 54 runs.

Also receiving votes were Gloucester Catholic's Braeden Lipoff (0.33) and Jude Morgan (0.26), Passaic County Tech's Randis Rosario (0.2), North Plainfield's Bennie Sokolowski (0.07), and Gloucester County Tech's Zack Hahn (0.06).