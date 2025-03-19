Don Bosco (NJ) Prep Names Alex Almeyda, Sr. New Head Wrestling Coach
Don Bosco Prep announced on Monday that Alex Almeyda Sr. has been named as the school’s new wrestling coach.
The Ironmen saw their previous head coach, Jim Azzolina, resign in the middle of last season amid controversy surrounding the program. Azzolina was in his fifth season as head coach when it was announced that he was stepping down. For Don Bosco Prep, this marks the school’s third coaching change in 10 seasons.
Almeyda brings with him 24 years of head coaching experience in Bergen County, including 19 years at Fort Lee and five seasons at his alma mater, Bergen Tech. He also has assistant coaching experience at various private schools.
Most recently, Almeyda served as an assistant coach at Pope John XXIII of Sparta where his son, Donny, was a 144-pound state runner-up in Atlantic City earlier this month. Almeyda’s older son, Alex, wrestled at Fort Lee and St. Joseph Regional and was a four-time state medalist. F from
From 2019-2024, Almeyda Sr. served as an assistant on the St. Joseph coaching staff when both of his sons wrestled for the Green Knights.
Don Bosco Prep athletic director Marcin Zorc released a statement on X earlier today regarding of Almeyda’s hiring.
“I am excited to announce the appointment of our new head coach for the upcoming year. As we usher in a new era, we would like to welcome Alex Almeyda Sr. to lead the wrestling program. We are confident that Coach Almeyda will bring a new perspective and innovative strategies to our team. His expertise and dedication to excellence makes him the perfect fit to guide us towards achieving our goals. As we embark on this new journey together, let us embrace the opportunities that lie ahead and work together to achieve greatness. With Coach A at the helm, I have no doubt that we will make significant strides towards our collective vision.”
Almeyda will inherit a solid nucleus from a team that posted a 10-6 record in 2024-25 as Don Bosco Prep sent three wrestlers to the state podium in rising seniors Santino Rodriguez (165), Nevin Mattessich (190) and Dante DeLuca (215). An additional three wrestlers qualified for the state tournament in sophomores Brian Little (120) and Andrew Bonita (126) along with
freshman Will Webb (106).