Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic Announces WPIAL Roster for Dual Meet with Oklahoma

The seniors from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League took on and defeated an all-star wrestling team from New Jersey last year. This year, the WPIAL's seniors will have to try and tackle a group from Oklahoma. The roster was announced Thursday afternoon for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which will be held March 28 at Peters Township High School.

The match between the WPIAL and Oklahoma is set to take place at 4:15 p.m. There will be a women's dual against Oklahoma at 3 p.m., while the Pennsylvania All-Stars will take on USA All-Stars at 6 p.m.

The Roster

Here's a look at who made the team, what school they are from and what college they will be attending:

121 pounds - Cam Baker, Burell, Uncommitted

Baker is ranked No. 13 nationally by High School On SI in the 126-pound weight class, so he will dropping down a class for this event.

127 pounds - Santino Sloboda, Butler, Pitt.

Sloboda is also nationally ranked at 126, coming at No. 27.

133 pounds - Lucas Barr, McGuffey, W&J.

133 pounds - Antonio Boni, Central Valley, Bucknell

139 pounds - Collier Hartman, Canon-McMillan, Navy.

145 pounds - Julian Bertucci, Burrell, Uncommitted.

152 pounds - Jonah Erdly, Frazier, Seton Hill.

160 pounds - Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon, NYU

172 pounds - Zach LaBryer, Thomas Jefferson, Lock Haven

Beth-Center's Malachi Peak competes in a WPIAL playoff match against Burrell earlier this season. Peak was chosen for the WPIAL team at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. | Josh Rizzo

189 pounds - Malachi Peak, Beth-Center, W&J

215 pounds - Cooper Roscosky, Kisk Area, Buffalo

Roscosky is not in the Top 40 nationally ranked wrestlers, but he is among the Honorable Mention selections at 215.

285 pounds - Bradyn McConneha, North Allegheny, Appalachian State.

McDonneha adds one more nationally ranked wrestler to the Pittsburgh lineup, as he currently sits at No. 21 at 285.

