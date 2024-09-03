Ejections could threaten playoffs for Montclair and Winslow Township football
Tempers flared in the fourth quarter of the Montclair and Winslow Township football game at the Battle of the Beach in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, on Friday, and that has placed both New Jersey team's post-season hopes in jeopardy.
With Winslow Township comfortably in front, 21-0, in the fourth quarter, a brief scuffle broke out. Order was quickly restored but two players were ejected from each team. The result is that both teams must be on their best behavior for the remainder of the season or they could be disqualified from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state playoffs.
NJSIAA rules state that if a team has three or more combined ejections by players and/or coaches that team will be disqualified from the post-season. Each team must navigate the remainder of their 2024 regular season schedules without an ejection to avoid such a punishment.
Making things more difficult for both teams is the fact that a player could receive an ejection if he is whistled for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a game.
“You just need to play clean football and watch your ‘Ps’ and ‘Qs’,” said Montclair head coach Jermain Johnson to the Montclair Local following the game. “We’re going to have that talk on Monday at practice. They’re going to have to know the consequences going forward.”
