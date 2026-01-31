Elite 2029 QB Walker Snee Transfers From Bergen Catholic for New Jersey Rival
In a shocking development that has rocked the New Jersey high school football community, highly-touted Class of 2029 quarterback Walker Snee, the son of former New York Giants offensive lineman Chris Snee, and grandson of former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin (Chris Snee is married to Coughlin’s daughter), has announced that he is transferring from perennial powerhouse Bergen Catholic to Paramus Catholic.
Chris Snee was a two-time Super Bowl champion (XLII, XLVI) and four-time Pro Bowl selection, who was drafted in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Boston College.
College Interest and Offers
Snee already has a long list of big-name college suitors seeking to secure his talents. According to reports and his activity on X, among the schools that have offered him are national champion Indiana, Michigan, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Memphis, among others.
Background on the Transfer
Snee announced the move in a post on X, stating it came after careful prayer and consideration with his family.
He will be a sophomore at Paramus Catholic this fall and is eligible to play immediately under NJSIAA rules, which allow one transfer before senior year without penalty. This move positions him for a potentially bigger role in a talented program.
Bergen Catholic's 2025 Season Recap
Snee's transfer follows a head-turning freshman campaign at Bergen Catholic, where he helped lead the Crusaders to an 8-3 record and the No. 3 spot in the final 2025 High School on SI Rankings.
The Crusaders’ 2025 season ended in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 31-17 loss to Don Bosco Prep (ranked No. 2 in the final High School on SI Rankings). It was Bergen Catholic’s first three-loss season since 2019, breaking their four-year streak of annual titles. Still, the Crusaders defeated four ranked teams throughout the year, underscoring the competitiveness of Non-Public A and Bergen Catholic’s ability to compete at the highest level even though the championship slipped away.
Snee's Freshman Performance at Bergen Catholic
Snee’s 2025 season at Bergen Catholic was a short but productive introduction to varsity football. Playing behind senior quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, he saw limited snaps but contributed meaningfully, particularly as a runner.
He appeared in often in specific packages or late-game situations. His best statistical game came, ironically, against his future team (Paramus Catholic), where he rushed for 79 yards on just six carries in a 45-10 victory. In an early-season 35-0 win over Pope John, Snee led the team in rushing with 53 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown, helping Bergen Catholic jump out to an early lead. That score made him the first freshman quarterback in the program’s rich history to record a varsity touchdown.
Over the course of the season, Snee completed 12 of 26 passes for 59 yards. While his passing numbers were modest, on the ground he finished with 271 rushing yards on 71 carries (a gaudy 7.3 yards per attempt average) and rushed for three touchdowns. He often picked up tough yards in short-yardage situations, showed good decision-making when plays broke down, and consistently moved the chains while avoiding negative plays.
As usual, Bergen Catholic’s roster was loaded with experienced players and Division I prospects, which limited opportunities for underclassmen. Still, coaches trusted him enough to use him in important spots, and he showed a command of the offense and composure beyond his years. This transfer appears aimed at giving Snee playing time and development opportunities.