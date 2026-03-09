Sixth Annual Battle at the Beach FootballClassic Loaded With Ranked Teams Set to Open High School Season

The sixth annual Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic in New Jersey was announced over the weekend on social media, with the full slate of matchups revealed across three days. The event features 12 games in total-four each day-scheduled for August 26, 27, and 28 at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

While past classics have included high-profile programs from across the nation, this year’s event will feature a decidedly local flavor with 10 of the 12 teams hailing from the Garden State and the other two coming from New York City.

The Classic is Sponsored by the West Jersey Football Coaches Association

Sponsored by the West Jersey Football Coaches Association (WJFCA), the showcase highlights 11 teams from the WJFL, delivering high-level competition to kick off the season.

“We are appreciative to the coaches and programs that have helped build this into one of the best events on the high school calendar,” WJFCA president John Emel told nj.com. “Ocean City, Cedar Creek, Holy Spirit and Millville have participated every year. With nine of the 18 participating public schools having reached New Jersey sectional finals in 2025, the event once again promises premier, high-level competition from start to finish.”

Here are the matchups for the sixth annual Battle at the Beach (Aug. 26-28) with the team’s standing in last year’s final rankings appearing in parentheses.

Thursday, Aug. 26

(No. 7) Washington Township vs. Pope John, 1 p.m.

Princeton vs. Ocean City, 4 p.m.

(No. 4) Winslow vs. (No. 13) Paramus Catholic vs. 7 p.m.

Thursday’s lineup stands out as the most star-studded of the three days, featuring four teams from last year’s final rankings.

Friday, Aug. 27

West Deptford vs. Kinnelon, 10 a.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Wayne Valley, 1 p.m.

Shawnee vs. Old Bridge, 4 p.m.

Erasmus Hall (NY) vs. Millville, 7 p.m.

The Rancocas Valley-Wayne Valley game brings a classic South Jersey vs. North Jersey flavor. Both teams spent several weeks in the state’s Top 25 last season, even if neither landed in the final rankings.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Bridgeton vs. Southern, 10 a.m.

Gloucester vs. (No. 25) Cedar Grove, 1 p.m.

Monsignor Farrell (NY) vs. Holy Spirit, 4 p.m.

(No. 18) Atlantic City vs. (No. 22) Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Saturday delivers more South Jersey-North Jersey battles, with the Gloucester-Cedar Grove and Shabazz-Atlantic City games featuring three teams (Cedar Grove, Atlantic City, and Shabazz) that appeared in last year’s final Top 25 state rankings.

More About the Battle at the Beach

Launched in 2021, the Battle at the Beach has quickly become a premier kickoff showcase for New Jersey high school football, often inviting elite programs from across the country. Past participants have included powerhouse out-of-state teams as well, such as IMG Academy in Florida and Illinois’ East St. Louis.