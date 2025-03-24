Final 2024-25 Top 25 New Jersey Boys High School Basketball Rankings
The high school basketball season has come to a close in the Garden State and we bring to you our final New Jersey boys basketball 2024-2025 Top 25 rankings.
As we wrap up the basketball season in New Jersey, take a look at our rankings and let us know what you think of our final Top 25 when it pertains to boys basketball:
1. Plainfield (29-3)
Plainfield etched its name in the history books with a commanding 65-48 triumph over Montgomery in the Group 4 championship game, propelled by the standout performances of 6-3 sophomore guard Micah Gordon, who erupted for 24 points, and senior center NaJai Hines, a 6-10, 255-pound force who contributed 18 points and 16 rebounds. For the season, Hines tallied 18.8 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocked shots per game to go with a staggering 26 double-doubles this season.
Hines' most impressive performance of the season came in a 74-58 victory over Linden in the second round of the Section 2 Group 4 tournament when he piled up 32 points and 30 rebounds. Gordon, meanwhile, averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 steals and he will enter his junior year with 1,076 career points, becoming the first Plainfield player to ever reach the 1,000-point plateau as a sophomore. Devin Thomas (8.8 ppg.), and Rashawn Williams (8.7) were keys all season while Kamal Lowery, Kiian Kirkwood, Tylor Hunter, Marcus Richards, Ala-meen Watkins and Randy Williams all played key roles during the season.
The Cardinals became just the second team in program history, alongside the 2011-12 squad, to claim both the Union County Tournament title and a group state championship in the same season.
2. Roselle Catholic (24-6)
The Lions overcame a shaky first half to defeat then-No. 2 St. Rose 55-51 in last Friday's Non-Public B final, securing their third state title in four years and first under second-year coach Todd Decker.
Junior guard Trevon Lewis sparked the second-half rally, scoring 14 of his 21 points with sharp shooting and athleticism, while Jalen Grant added seven of his 12 points and three assists. Lewis (18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals), Tyrease Hunter (15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists), and Grant (12.0 points, 3.5 assists) led a tight six-man rotation, including Kahlik Thomas, Isaiah Headley-Smith, and Armagh Caldwell, through a tough schedule.
3. Bergen Catholic (27-5)
Bergen Catholic asserted its supremacy throughout the season, capturing both the prestigious Non-Public A championship and the coveted Bergen County Jamboree title with commanding performances that underscored their status as a powerhouse.
At the heart of the Crusaders’ success was Declan Wucherpfennig, a towering 6-foot-7 senior forward bound for Fairfield University, who served as the team’s bedrock by consistently delivering double-doubles. His ability to dominate both scoring and rebounding provided a steady foundation for Bergen Catholic’s triumphs.
Complementing Wucherpfennig’s interior presence was Jaden Brown, a dynamic 6-foot-3 junior guard who burst onto the scene as one of New Jersey’s premier backcourt talents. Brown’s breakout season saw him average an impressive 17 points per game, showcasing his scoring versatility and playmaking flair. Their contributions not only secured hardware but also highlighted the program’s depth and potential for continued excellence in the future.
4. St. Rose (23-8)
St. Rose suffered a devastating loss to Roselle Catholic in the Non-Public B final. The Purple Roses had established a lofty standard after ending the previous season as the top-ranked team in the state. This winter, St. Rose secured yet another Shore Conference championship, defeating CBA to claim the title. Jayden Hodge, a 6-6 junior, was a dominant presence on both offense and defense throughout the season. Hodge spearheaded a roster that also depended on the contributions of senior guards Evan Romano and Bryan Ebeling.
5. St. Peter’s Prep (23-5)
Despite being hampered by injuries, the Marauders put forth an impressive effort in their pursuit of the top position, even though they were without senior guard Austin Spencer for the entire season and lost 7-1 center Keiner Asprilla for the remainder of the year on January 21.
The team was guided through a challenging cross-conference schedule by three-year starters Richie Rosa and Mason Santiago, who also played key roles in securing a third consecutive Hudson County Tournament title by overcoming a regular-season defeat to Hudson Catholic. Rosa contributed an average of 16.8 points and 3.7 assists per game.
6. Camden Catholic (24-7)
The Irish mounted a gallant postseason campaign, defeating three Top 10 teams to win the Non-Public A South title, though they fell to Bergen Catholic in a tough state final. Their run featured a double-overtime victory against then-No. 1 St. Peter’s Prep, earning their first sectional title since 2019. Senior guard Luke Kennevan led Camden Catholic with 16.6 points, five assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, inspiring the team with his relentless effort. Junior guard Seamus Bieg contributed 14.5 points per game.
7. Gill St. Bernard’s (22-7)
Gill St. Bernard’s returned nearly all of its players from the previous season, and their experience was evident on the court. The Knights turned around an 11-16 record and a quick state playoff exit, achieving a 20-win season, reaching the North, Non-Public B final, and securing the Somerset County championship. Senior guard Kobe Closeil topped the team’s scoring charts, while sophomore Jahmal Dixon brought dynamic energy to the guard spot. Freshman Connor Junker consistently stretched opposing defenses with his sharp 3-point shooting throughout the year.
8. Manasquan (25-4)
Manasquan enjoyed a season filled with heroic plays and dramatic buzzer-beaters, but none outshone senior Griffin Linstra’s game-winning shot at the last moment against Camden in the Group 2 semifinals. The 6-foot-5 standout had sunk a similar clutch shot in the same matchup the previous year, only to have it controversially disallowed by the referees. This time, Linstra seized his moment of redemption, and just days later, Manasquan capitalized by defeating Madison to claim the Group 2 championship. This victory marks the Warriors’ second state title in three years, with Linstra having played a key role in their inaugural championship win in 2023.
9. Camden (22-9)
As the reigning Group 2 state champions, Camden set out to capture the program’s 14th title in history at the start of the season. The Panthers welcomed four significant transfers—Torrey Brooks Jr., David Munro, Aiden Gazaway, and Zion Green—who teamed up with returning star Emmanuel Joe-Samuel. Though it took time for the group to mesh, they eventually united to win the South Jersey Group 2 crown and split the Olympic National title with Paul VI. However, in a repeat of last year’s state semifinal, Camden couldn’t overcome Manasquan, who went on to claim the state championship.
10. Don Bosco Prep (20-9)
Don Bosco Prep experienced ups and downs throughout the season, highlighted by a notable away victory against their rivals, Bergen Catholic, with whom they split their regular-season matchups. However, in the Bergen County Jamboree semifinals and the North, Non-Public A final, Don Bosco Prep faced Bergen Catholic again and fell short both times. This year, Cornell-bound Brady Loughlin and senior Jordan Ghee were the standout performers for Bosco, each surpassing 1,000 career points. Senior forward Chris Lotito was a vital presence in the paint, while junior Brad Brown showed flashes of brilliance. Freshman Jaylen Lewis also stepped up, securing a starting role at guard.
11. Hudson Catholic (20-6)
The Hawks nearly prolonged their season with a fierce fourth-quarter rally against No. 10 Don Bosco Prep in the North, Non-Public A semifinals, but were outlasted in overtime, 56-51. Fourth-year guard Omari Moore was the leader that night to one’s surprise with 17 points and outstanding work on defense. He averaged 15.1 points this season and closed his career with 1,066 points. Senior teammate Keith McKnight spent past two seasons with Moore and head coach Nick Mariniello after transferring from Teaneck, and was a constant threat at either end of the basket despite often battling taller opponents at 6-5.
12. Morris Catholic (25-5)
The Crusaders’ balanced attack, with four players scoring 14.0 to 15.7 points per game and versatile skills, made them tough to guard this season. Morris Catholic’s stingy defense, often sparking offense, added to the challenge. Junior transfer Donnie Gregory (15.7 ppg, 5.2 rebounds) led the group, joined by senior Cristian Nicholson (15.4 ppg, 4.3 assists, 2.9 steals), junior Austin Workman (14.5 ppg, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists), and junior Kyle Dixon (14.0 ppg, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.7 steals). They secured their second Morris County Tournament title on Feb. 22, beating Chatham 69-52.
13. Rutgers Prep (20-10)
Rutgers Prep tackled another grueling New Jersey schedule, facing challenges but reaping rewards with trips to the Somerset County final and the South, Non-Public B title game. Marist-bound senior Myles Parker, a 6-foot-7 standout, dazzled offensively—highlighted by a 40-point outing—while anchoring the defense. Sophomore guard Jacob Canton shone brightly in key moments, leading a promising young group with Andrew Kretkowski, Rocco Loomis, and William Brunson. Juniors Logan Franz and Nicolas Nsenkyire also stepped up for the Argonauts.
14. Montgomery (25-6)
Montgomery achieved a historic milestone this season, reaching the Group 4 final for the first time ever in the program's history. Junior Ethan Lin, who sat out the latter half of the previous season due to a broken ankle, made an impressive recovery from the severe injury and had an outstanding winter. He posted an average of 19.4 points, consistently scoring in double figures each game. Lin found his groove from long range, sinking 90 three-pointers. Bohdan Biekietov, a Franklin and Marshall commit, leveraged his 6-foot-9 stature to influence every matchup. With him holding down the paint, Montgomery became a formidable defensive team.
15. Paul VI (26-4)
Entering the season as the reigning Non-Public A South champion, Paul VI carried lofty expectations. The Eagles brought back several experienced players while integrating a group of skilled newcomers into the lineup. They clinched the Camden County Tournament championship, defeating Olympic National foe Camden after co-winning the division title. As the No. 1 seed in the sectional tournament, Paul VI enjoyed a first-round bye and advanced past St. Augustine in the quarterfinals. Their campaign concluded with a double-overtime defeat to division rival Camden Catholic in the sectional semifinals. The team will bid farewell to standout players Judah Hidalgo and Isaiah Thomas, but a solid core is set to return, spearheaded by point guard Clinton Suggs and promising freshmen Toussaint Malulika and Ibrahima Cisse.
16. Elizabeth (20-7)
Elizabeth stood out as the sole public school team to topple No. 1 Plainfield this season, securing a narrow 59-57 victory in December—before 6-10 transfer NaJai Hines became eligible to play. The Minutemen fell three times to a Hines-led Plainfield squad, including a 68-45 defeat in the North 2, Group 4 final, dashing their hopes of repeating as Group 4 state champions. This team leaned heavily on its seniors, with the exception of dynamic sophomore guard Jayden Johnson, who paced the squad with 15.6 points per game. Johnson fueled that lone win over Plainfield with a 24-point, 10-rebound performance. Cameron McRae, a third-year starting guard, contributed 14.4 points and 5.2 assists per game, while senior wing Jordan Torres added 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds, and senior forward Luis Cuero rounded out the effort with 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
17. Ridgewood (26-4)
Ridgewood achieved one of the most impressive seasons in its program's history. Johnny Jackson, a senior guard, battled through half the season while receiving chemotherapy for Stage 4B Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The 5-foot-11 standout dropped 30 points on opening night, securing a crucial victory against St. Joseph (Mont.), just three days after his 11th of 12 cancer treatments. Jackson persevered throughout the year, averaging 24 points per game and finishing his career with a school-record 2,187 points. He guided Ridgewood to its third sectional championship in four years. Seniors Tyler Nesland, Mac Radossich, Jake Roth, and Charles Schwanewede were also key contributors to the starting lineup.
18. Thrive Charter (26-4)
In its debut year as a public school, Thrive Charter left a strong mark. Previously known as Trenton Catholic, the team, under first-year coach Khalid Lewis, captured the Group 1 state championship with a 63-51 win over Newark Tech. After losing its opening two games, Thrive turned things around, winning 26 of its next 28 contests, including a six-game streak to cap off a remarkable season.
The Titans excelled with relentless, hard-nosed defense that fueled their fast-break offense. Four juniors—Isaiah Gore, Marjon Skillman, Tyler Hammond, and Javion Cesar-Jones—formed the heart of the title-winning team, each capable of stepping up as the star on any night. The squad thrived on unselfish play, averaging over nine assists per game, and dominated opponents by an average of 20 points. Thrive Charter also secured the Burlington County League Liberty Division crown and earned the top seed in the Central Jersey sectional tournament.
19. Seton Hall Prep (23-7)
Under first-year head coach Sterling Gibbs, a former standout scorer for the Pirates, the team clinched the program’s 20th Essex County Tournament title, co-won the Super Essex Conference-American Division championship with Payne Tech, and advanced to the North, Non-Public A semifinals. Sophomore dynamo Anthony Gonzalez averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 assists, senior guard Dylan Guzzardo contributed 11.0 points per game, and junior forward Alex Ante added 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, driving a significant turnaround from the previous season’s 11-14 record. Gonzalez showcased rare leadership for a sophomore, notably delivering 20 points and four assists in a 65-61 victory over Payne Tech in the ECT final. Senior Primo Delgado, juniors Daniel Beazer and Michael Klimas, and sophomore Avery George also played key roles as consistent contributors.
20. The Patrick School (22-7)
In a thrilling matchup at Centenary University, Brandon Lee delivered an electrifying performance, pouring in a season-high 39 points to propel Patrick School to an 89-81 victory over College Achieve Asbury Park - National. This standout effort not only showcased Lee’s scoring prowess but also boosted his season average to an impressive 23.6 points per game, helping the Patrick School team snap a frustrating two-game losing streak.
Supporting Lee’s heroics, teammate Kuai Deng chipped in with a solid 16-point contribution, adding depth to the squad’s offensive output. Jaysean Williams also made his presence felt, efficiently adding 14 points to the scoreboard. With this win, Patrick School reinforced its reputation as a formidable force in the competition. The game highlighted the team’s resilience and ability to rely on multiple players stepping up when it mattered most, setting a positive tone as they look to build momentum moving forward.
21. Colts Neck (20-9)
The Cougars beat Ramapo 54-46 to claim the Group 3 state title, their first ever, led by senior standout Lukas Sloane. Starting the season with just 218 career points, Sloane doubled that total this year, shining as Colts Neck’s key player and scoring 20+ points in four of six playoff victories. He averaged 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, driving the Shore’s breakout team to its inaugural boys basketball championship. Coach Steve Jannarone earned the Shore Coach of the Year title from the Asbury Park Press.
22. Union Catholic (16-11)
Seniors AJ Altobelli and Luke Schorr capped off stellar careers, each surpassing 1,000 career points while leading the Vikings to many wins. Altobelli posted 11.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, finishing with 1,095 points, while Schorr averaged 11.9 points, totaling 1,074. Union Catholic’s unexpected scoring star was freshman Malik Moore, who led the team with 12.6 points per game and topped the scoring in two of the final four games—a Union County Tournament semifinal loss to Roselle Catholic and a South, Non-Public A quarterfinal defeat to Camden Catholic.
23. St. Joseph Regional (20-8)
In a tightly contested state quarterfinal matchup, the Green Knights fell just short, losing 52-49 to Seton Hall Prep in a game that showcased their resilience despite the defeat. Throughout the season, St. Joseph relied heavily on the dynamic pairing of Anthony Pacciarelli and Jahmir Joseph, who consistently stepped up as the team’s driving forces. Against Seton Hall Prep, Pacciarelli delivered an impressive 21-point performance, displaying his scoring ability and determination under pressure. Meanwhile, Joseph complemented his teammate’s effort with a strong 20-point outing of his own, reinforcing their status as the squad’s go-to players. Though the loss marked the end of their postseason run, the duo’s contributions highlighted their leadership and skill, which had been the backbone of the Green Knights’ campaign all year long.
24. CBA (21-5)
Throughout the entire season, the senior duo of Justin Fuerbacher and Kevin Pikiell stood as the unwavering pillars of the Colts, a storied program steeped in tradition and renowned for its remarkable success over the years. This powerhouse team has amassed an impressive legacy, claiming eight NJSIAA State Championships and securing 16 Shore Conference titles, a testament to its enduring excellence.
Fuerbacher and Pikiell, with their consistent performances and leadership, embodied the spirit of this prestigious program, carrying the weight of its rich history on their shoulders. Their reliability and skill made them indispensable, anchoring the squad through every challenge and upholding the high standards that have long defined the Colts’ dominance in New Jersey high school basketball.
25. Ramapo (19-11)
The standout senior duo of guard Ryan Goldman and forward Charlie Wingfield played pivotal roles in propelling Ramapo all the way to the Group III state championship game, where they ultimately fell 54-46 to a determined Colts Neck squad. Throughout the season, Goldman and Wingfield emerged as essential leaders for Ramapo, steering the team through a challenging playoff run with their skill and tenacity. In the title game, Goldman led the charge for his team, pouring in a team-high 12 points with a performance that underscored his importance as a scoring threat and floor general. Meanwhile, Wingfield, a versatile talent committed to playing football at Wake Forest, contributed a well-rounded effort, chipping in 8 points, hauling down 7 rebounds, and dishing out five assists—showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple facets.
