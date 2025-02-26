Former St. Joseph’s Regional HS (NJ) Standout Smith Vilbert to Leave Penn State, Enter Transfer Portal
Smith Vilbert, of New Jersey’s top high school defensive line prospects from the class of 2019, who was granted a rare seventh season of eligibility by the NCAA last month, announced that he is leaving Penn State and has entered the transfer portal northjersey.com reported on Wednesday.
The former St. Joseph's Regional High School prospect, who will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining, was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and the No. 19 overall player in New Jersey following in the senior class by rivals.com. Had he remained in State College, Vilbert would have become Penn State's first seventh-year football player.
A two-time lettermen under former Boston College All-Big East performer Augie Hoffman, who went on to play three seasons in the NFL, Vilbert helped lead the Green Knights to a 10-2 record and their first New Jersey High School (NJSIAA) Non-Public Group IV state championship in 20 years in 2018. This came on the heels of a junior season where St. Joseph’s, a perennial New Jersey prep powerhouse, earned a runner-up finish in the NJSIAA state playoffs.
Named third-team All-State as a senior by nj.com, Vilbert was also tabbed to the All-North Jersey second-team as a senior after earning first-team All-Bergen County honors in 2019. As a senior, he registered 45 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.
According to gopsusports.com, the 6-6, 282-pound Vilbert was rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. In addition to being ranked as the No. 38 strongside defensive end and No. 14 recruit in New Jersey by 247Sports. A versatile athlete, Vilbert was also a three-year letterwinner in basketball for the Green Knights.
During his career with the Nittany Lions, Vilbert saw action in 35 total games over five seasons with the program, having missed missed the entire 2023 season due to injury. Vilbert would finish his Penn State career with 20 total tackles (10 solo), 8 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Vilbert, who grew up in Haiti, successfully petitioned the NCAA for a seventh season after missing the 2023 season and all but one game of the previous season to injury. He also did not play as a redshirt in 2019.
He enjoyed his most productive college season in 2024, playing in all 16 games and making 12 tackles with four for loss and 1.5 sacks − including an early tackle for loss in the College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame. He also forced two fumbles this past season and recovered one.