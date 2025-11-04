High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, the only team in the Northeast Region in the Power 25, handled St. Peter’s Prep to secure the No. 1 seed in New Jersey’s Non-Public A playoffs as the Ironmen seek their first state championship since 2015.
The loss dropped the Marauders out of the region’s Top 10, with Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island taking their place. The Lions secured the top seed in metropolitan New York’s Catholic High School Football League AAA playoffs by beating Cardinal Hayes 38-14.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-0) (No. 14 nationally)
Last week: Def. then-No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) 31-6
This week: Idle (vs. Seton Hall Prep, Non-Public A quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
2. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (7-2)
Last week: Def. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) 31-14
This week: Idle (vs. Delbarton, Non-Public A quarterfinals, Nov. 15)
3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (7-2)
Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 40-0
This week: Idle (vs. St. Joseph, Non-Public A quarterfinals, Nov. 15)
4. Bedford (N.H.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Keene (N.H.) 49-0
This week: Idle (vs. Winnacunnet-Exeter winner, Division I playoffs, Nov. 14)
5. St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.) 43-28
This week: vs. Framingham (Mass.), Division 1 playoffs
6. Winslow Township (N.J.) (8-2)
Last week: Def. Cumberland (Seabrook, N.J.) 56-0
This week: vs. Shawnee (Medford, N.J.), South Group 4 semifinals
7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (8-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. West Genesee, Section III Class AA semifinals
8. Glassboro (N.J.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Audubon (N.J.) 41-0
This week: vs. Salem (N.J.), South Group 1 semifinals
9. Old Tappan (N.J.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. River Dell (Oradell, N.J.) 37-0
This week: vs. West Milford (N.J.), North 1 Group 3 semifinals
10. Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Cardinal Hayes 38-14
This week: Idle (vs. Archbishop Stepinac-Chaminade winner, NYCHSFL AAA semifinals, Nov. 14)
Under Consideration
Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
North Kingstown (R.I.)
St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
West Morris (Chester, N.J.)
