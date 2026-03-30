How a Football Mom Is Navigating the High School Football Recruiting Process

Tonja Pacheco will correct your pronunciation before she lets you misunderstand anything else.

It’s Puh-CHEE-koh.

That detail feels fitting, because in a recruiting world full of assumptions, noise and people pretending to know more than they do, Pacheco has made a habit of setting the record straight.

She is a football mom, yes. But that title barely scratches the surface. In today’s recruiting landscape, where exposure, timing, branding and fit can matter nearly as much as production, Tonja Pacheco has become far more than a supportive parent. She is an organizer, a researcher, a promoter, a protector and, when needed, a disruptor.

Most importantly, she is the engine behind her son Jaxon’s recruiting journey.

Jaxon, a high level defensive tackle at Brick Memorial High School has drawn attention because of his ability to dominate in the trenches. Tonja has made sure people understand the rest: the fit, the projection, the work ethic, the character and the vision for where he belongs. In a space that often overlooks linemen and undervalues families from outside the spotlight, she has refused to let her son be passively left behind.

Learning the Recruiting Game in Real Time

“That’s what I’ve dealt with,” Pacheco said. “I’m coming in and everyone is telling me everything I’m doing is wrong. And then as I educated myself, thank God, I realized they’re all wrong.”

That quote captures the edge she brings to the process. Pacheco did not enter the recruiting world pretending to know everything. She learned it. She studied it. She challenged it. And once she realized how much outdated advice and bad guidance families still receive, she stopped waiting for permission to trust her own instincts.

That matters because recruiting today is no longer just about film and camp performances. It is about understanding how coaches communicate, how exposure works, how prospects are positioned online and how quickly a player can be overlooked if nobody is actively pushing the right buttons behind the scenes.

Pacheco Understood Early That Sitting Back Was Not an Option

So she got to work.

She built strategy around Jaxon’s social media presence. She studied camps, evaluators and recruiting events. She learned how to identify which opportunities actually mattered and which were mostly for show. She listened, adapted and kept moving. Along the way, she also learned a reality many parents discover too late, effort alone is not enough. The effort has to be intentional.

That has meant countless sacrifices, many of them invisible to the outside world.

Making it Happen on a Fixed Budget

Recently, Pacheco and Jaxon made a nine-hour trip to Virginia Tech, where she meal-prepped ahead of time to make the visit more affordable. It is the kind of detail that says everything about what this process really demands from families. Recruiting is not just stars, edits and scholarship graphics. It is gas money, food planning, hotel decisions, time away from home and the emotional toll of trying to create opportunities without wasting resources.

Still, she keeps showing up.

And when a program does make a strong impression, she notices that too. Virginia Tech and Coach Spencer, in particular, stood out for their hospitality, its campus and the way the visit made both mother and son feel welcomed. For a family investing so much into the process, those details matter.

More Than a Mom, a Strategist

What makes Tonja Pacheco especially compelling is that her advocacy is not blind ambition. She is not simply chasing stars or bragging rights. She talks about recruiting through the lens of scheme fit, positional value and long-term development. She knows Jaxon is not just any defensive lineman. “He is a 3-technique” and she is deeply aware that not every school uses or develops that role the same way.

That kind of understanding has shaped the way she evaluates opportunities. The goal is not just to get recruited. The goal is to land in the right place.

“Fit matters,” she said.

Simple, direct and true.

That philosophy separates her from many parents who get swept up in the chaos of the process. Pacheco is not chasing the loudest offer. She is chasing the best future. That means thinking beyond temporary excitement and asking tougher questions: Who will actually develop him? Which staff truly understands what he is? Which program aligns with the player he is now and the one he can become?

Those are not small questions. They are the questions that can shape a career.

There is also something bigger happening in Pacheco’s story. She represents a growing reality in football recruiting: mothers are no longer background figures in the process. Increasingly, they are researchers, relationship builders, decision-makers and trusted voices in the room. They are managing schedules, creating visibility, vetting adults, protecting their children and helping steer life-changing choices.

Pacheco has embraced that role fully.

And perhaps the most powerful quote from the interview is the simplest one.

“No one is going to be as excited or work as hard as me,” she said.

That is not a slogan. It is the truth of how she has approached every mile, every post, every camp and every conversation.

Jaxon’s future will ultimately be decided by what he does on the field, and he has that part under control. But anyone who looks closely at his journey will see the same thing: behind the scenes, his mother is a driving force making sure his path continues to open.

In a recruiting world that often rewards noise, Tonja Pacheco has turned persistence into power.

And she is not done yet.