Hudson Catholic Mourns Tragic Loss of Head Coach Lamar McKnight and Assistant Brad Cunningham
The Hudson Catholic and New Jersey football communities are mourning the loss of head football coach Lamar McKnight and assistant Brad Cunningham in a car crash in Newark on Friday, according to social media posts by Hudson Catholic players, rival programs and college coaches.
Six people were killed in a car crash in Newark around 10:45 p.m. on Friday when their car hit a support column on the Pulaski Skyway and burst into flames, the Essex County County Prosecutor’s Office told NBC New York. All six people inside the car died, the prosecutor’s office said.
The identities of the victims were not released, but multiple players on Hudson Catholic and rival programs were paying tribute to McKnight and Cunningham on X and Instagram.
“Damn man I don’t even know where to begin💔💔,” junior RB/DB Amori McNeil wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
“Since the first time I met Coach Brad it’s been nothing but love and an instant click,” he continued. “Coach Brad I want to thank you for all the hard work you put me through all the rehab lifting you put me through all the yelling to get us hyped up and better me as a captain and a leader on this team I would never forget you for the things. I love you Coach Brad you’re in a better place now and ima make sure to finish what we always talked about.
“Coach McKnight since the first time we met it was an instant connection and a bond that nobody would ever break. I want to thank you for making me a better athlete and a better man at life without you I don’t know where I would be right now. All the long drives we took up to colleges, to camps and everything. You was my role model someone that I looked up to and able to see my older self. Coach McKnight I love you and I always got your family forever❤️. The last time we spoke you told me that “I will always have your back kid”. We was supposed to go to texas for the Army Bowl Combine and now I won’t have you and coach brad with me like y’all said but I know that yall both will be there with me with yall spirit I’m gonna go and ball out for y’all. Im gonna finish the mission for y’all💯. Love y’all forever Coach McKnight and Coach Brad.”
This fall was McKnight’s first season as head coach of the Hawks, who took the Jersey City team from an 0-6 record last year to a 5-4 finish and a trip to the state playoffs, where they lost in the first round.
Several rival programs and current and former coaches from North Jersey expressed their condolences.
“The DePaul Catholic football community extends its heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to our brothers at @Hudsoncatholic following the untimely passing of Head Coach @LamarMcKnight_,” the DePaul football team wrote on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”
“Sad To Announce The Passing Of Hudson Catholic HC @LamarMcKnight_On Behalf Of @EastsideGhostFB HC James Magazine And The Rest Of Eastside Staff And Family..We're Sending Our Love , Support And Condolences To @UCFOOTBALLNJ @HCHawksFootball, As Well As Friends And Family‼️‼️” Paterson Eastside High School associate head coach Mikal Gamble wrote on X.