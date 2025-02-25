Nation’s No.1-Ranked HS Wrestler Disqualified from NJ State Tournament for his Role in Brawl
Anthony Knox, Jr., who is ranked No. 1 in the 2024-25 High School On SI National High School Wrestling Rankings, at126-pounds, has been disqualified from the upcoming New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Tournament, NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire announced this afternoon in a statement.
Knox, Jr. was disqualified for his role in a brawl that took place on Saturday night in the NJ District 25 Wrestling Tournament at Collingswood HS, the same brawl that resulted in his father, Anthony Knox, Sr., being seen taken away in handcuffs. A three-time New Jersey state wrestling champion at Saint John Vianney HS, considered to be one of greatest in state history, will now be unable to compete for a fourth straight title.
STATEMENT FROM:
Colleen E. Maguire, Executive Director
NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA)
“Earlier today, I informed the Saint John Vianney High School administration that the student-athlete wrestling in the 126lb weight class has been disqualified from the NJSIAA wrestling state tournament. The disqualification was the result of my investigation into an incident that occurred on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the district tournament hosted at Collingswood High School. I have determined that the disqualified student-athlete violated both the Association’s sportsmanship policy and its disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
“I would like to thank the administrators and coaches from our member schools and those spectators who provided written statements and videos to assist the investigation. I also would like to thank event staff security and the Collingswood police department for their efficient handling of this incident, which allowed the tournament to be completed without further incident.
“The Region 7 tournament bracket for the 126lb weight class will now be reseeded accordingly.
“I did not make this decision lightly. I am fully aware of the consequences to the student-athlete. He is a senior and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career. However, my role is to uphold the integrity of high school athletics by ensuring that all participants adhere to the same rules and are held to the same standards of sportsmanship and safety.
“Let it be clear, the Association cannot, and will not, condone actions that violate its sportsmanship policy or its member school approved rules.”
The massive fight broke out in the stands, on Saturday, involving fans, coaches, athletes which
led to the arrest of two people and the launching of the NJSIAA investigation.
Knox, Sr. competed in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) when the family moved from Staten Island to New Jersey several years ago, according to a 2022 story that appeared in the Trentonion. MMA is a combination of techniques derived from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Thai boxing and other disciplines.
District tournaments are qualifiers for next week’s region tournaments. The top four qualifiers in the regions then move on to wrestle in the state championships in Atlantic City.
St. John Vianney, No. 3 in the Asbury Park Press Shore Conference rankings, won the first nine championship bouts at the Collingswood district before the meet took an ugly twist.