Top Iowa High School Girls Basketball Prospect Makes College Commitment

One of the top Iowa high school girls basketball players in the state has made her college commitment official.

Fayth Sullivan, a junior at North Polk High School, announced her decision on social media late Wednesday night.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Wayne State!!” Sullivan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have supported me through this journey! Huge thanks to (Wayne State women’s head basketball coach Brian Ortmeier) and the Wayne State staff for this opportunity.

“All glory to God. GO WILDCATS!”

I am excited to announce my commitment to Wayne State!! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me through this journey! Huge thanks to @_Coach__O and the @WayneStateWBB staff for this opportunity. All glory to God. GO WILDCATS! pic.twitter.com/8EnI0r9Ii2 — Fayth Sullivan (@faythshea22) April 30, 2026

Fayth Sullivan Helped North Polk Reach The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament

Sullivan helped the Comets reach the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 4A State Tournament, falling to Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the quarterfinals.

On the year, Sullivan averaged 15.8 points with nine rebounds, 3.3 steals, and two assists per game for North Polk. As a sophomore, Sullivan posted 10.5 points and nearly five rebounds a game, shooting 50 percent from the field with over a steal and an assist.

Sullivan was a key reserve for the Comets as a freshman, producing 97 points, 79 rebounds, 28 steals, 19 assists and five blocked shots.

With Sullivan on the roster, North Polk has recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins, going a combined 67-10.

North Polk Returns Five Starters Next Season, Led By Fayth Sullivan

North Polk will return Sullivan and fellow starters Campbell Schulz, Harper Lincoln, Sophia Bouchard and Jaslyn Rasmussen next year, making them another top contender to make it to the state tournament once again in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.

Sullivan earned all-state honors from High School on SI Iowa this past season, making the second team in Class 4A. She was one of three juniors on the second team, which also included a sophomore.

Wayne State Competes At the NCAA Division II Level

Wayne State competes at the NCAA Division II level and is part of the Gret Lakes INtercollegiate Conference. They went 10-18 this past winter and 5-17 in the conference under Ortmeier in his first season at the controls.

Ortmeier previously served as the head coach at Briar Cliff, leading the Chargers to the NAIA National Tournament and 30 wins. He was also the head coach at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, directing the Tritons to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament and the Elite Eight round.