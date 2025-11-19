New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (Non-Public) - November 19, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21, with four semifinal games this weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.
New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (Non-Public) - November 21, 2025
Non-Public, Group A
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep vs. No. 4 Bergen Catholic - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 2 St. Peter's Prep vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional - 11/21 at 6:00 p.m.
Non-Public, Group B
Semifinal Round
No. 1 DePaul Catholic vs. No. 5 Holy Spirit - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 2 Paramus Catholic vs. No. 3 Red Bank Catholic - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published