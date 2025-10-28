New Jersey High School Football All-Division Rankings: October 27, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football regular season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of October 27:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. St. Joseph (Metuchen, NJ) (8-0)
2. Bernards (Bernardsville, NJ) (9-0)
3. Phillipsburg (Phillipsburg, NJ) (7-1)
4. New Providence (New Providence, NJ) (8-0)
5. Somerville (Somerville, NJ) (8-1)
6. Summit (Summit, NJ) (7-2)
7. Sayreville (Parlin, NJ) (8-1)
8. Johnson (Clark, NJ) (7-1)
9. Old Bridge (Old Bridge, NJ) (8-1)
10. Voorhees (Glen Gardner, NJ) (8-1)
11. Piscataway (Piscataway, NJ) (7-2)
12. Spotswood (Spotswood, NJ) (8-1)
13. Manville (Manville, NJ) (9-0)
14. Woodbridge (Woodbridge, NJ) (7-2)
15. Montgomery (Skillman, NJ) (6-3)
16. Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, NJ) (6-3)
17. Ridge (Basking Ridge, NJ) (5-3)
18. Hillsborough (Hillsborough, NJ) (4-5)
19. Dayton (Springfield, NJ) (6-2)
20. Colonia (Colonia, NJ) (6-3)
21. St. Thomas Aquinas (Edison, NJ) (5-4)
22. Elizabeth (Elizabeth, NJ) (5-4)
23. Brearley (Kenilworth, NJ) (5-3)
24. Rahway (Rahway, NJ) (6-3)
25. Delaware Valley (Frenchtown, NJ) (5-4)
View full Big Central Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler (Butler, NJ) (6-0)
2. Rutherford (Rutherford, NJ) (6-0)
3. Hasbrouck Heights (Hasbrouck Heights, NJ) (5-2)
4. Glen Rock (Glen Rock, NJ) (5-1)
5. Becton (East Rutherford, NJ) (5-2)
6. Wood-Ridge (Wood-Ridge, NJ) (6-1)
7. Lyndhurst (Lyndhurst, NJ) (5-2)
8. Park Ridge (Park Ridge, NJ) (4-2)
9. Bogota (Bogota, NJ) (5-2)
10. New Milford (New Milford, NJ) (4-3)
11. Garfield (Garfield, NJ) (4-3)
12. Secaucus (Secaucus, NJ) (3-3)
13. Waldwick (Waldwick, NJ) (4-3)
14. Cresskill (Cresskill, NJ) (3-3)
15. Hawthorne (Hawthorne, NJ) (3-4)
16. St. Mary (Rutherford, NJ) (2-4)
17. Weehawken (Weehawken, NJ) (2-3)
18. Pompton Lakes (Pompton Lakes, NJ) (2-4)
19. Palisades Park (Palisades Park, NJ) (2-4)
20. Manchester Regional (Haledon, NJ) (1-5)
21. Wallington (Wallington, NJ) (1-6)
22. Saddle Brook (Saddle Brook, NJ) (0-7)
23. Elmwood Park (Elmwood Park, NJ) (1-6)
24. North Arlington (North Arlington, NJ) (0-6)
25. Lodi (Lodi, NJ) (0-7)
View full North Jersey Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ) (8-0)
2. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ) (6-2)
3. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) (6-2)
4. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, NJ) (7-1)
5. Shabazz (Newark, NJ) (7-1)
6. Hanover Park (East Hanover, NJ) (8-0)
7. Old Tappan (Old Tappan, NJ) (7-1)
8. Westwood (Washington Township, NJ) (8-1)
9. West Morris Central (Chester, NJ) (9-0)
10. Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, NJ) (7-1)
11. Mount Olive (Flanders, NJ) (7-1)
12. Hoboken (Hoboken, NJ) (7-0)
13. Fort Lee (Fort Lee, NJ) (7-0)
14. Wayne Hills (Wayne, NJ) (7-2)
15. Northern Highlands (Allendale, NJ) (6-2)
16. Kinnelon (Kinnelon, NJ) (8-1)
17. Belleville (Belleville, NJ) (7-0)
18. West Orange (West Orange, NJ) (7-2)
19. Wayne Valley (Wayne, NJ) (6-3)
20. West Milford (West Milford, NJ) (8-1)
21. West Essex (North Caldwell, NJ) (5-3)
22. Mountain Lakes (Mountain Lakes, NJ) (6-2)
23. Chatham (Chatham, NJ) (6-2)
24. Delbarton (Morristown, NJ) (4-4)
25. Passaic Valley (Little Falls, NJ) (5-3)
View full Super Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (8-1)
2. Brick Memorial (Brick, NJ) (7-2)
3. Holmdel (Holmdel, NJ) (6-2)
4. Southern Regional (Manahawkin, NJ) (8-1)
5. Manasquan (Manasquan, NJ) (7-1)
6. Wall Township (Wall, NJ) (6-2)
7. Central Regional (Bayville, NJ) (8-1)
8. Donovan Catholic (Toms River, NJ) (6-3)
9. Neptune (Neptune, NJ) (8-1)
10. Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson, NJ) (5-3)
11. Shore Regional (West Long Branch, NJ) (6-2)
12. Manalapan (Englishtown, NJ) (6-3)
13. Red Bank Regional (Little Silver, NJ) (5-3)
14. Point Pleasant Boro (Point Pleasant, NJ) (4-4)
15. Point Pleasant Beach (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ) (6-2)
16. Toms River North (Toms River, NJ) (4-5)
17. Asbury Park (Asbury Park, NJ) (5-3)
18. Middletown North (Middletown, NJ) (3-4)
19. Brick Township (Brick, NJ) (4-5)
20. St. John-Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (4-5)
21. Freehold Township (Freehold, NJ) (5-4)
22. Matawan Regional (Aberdeen, NJ) (5-4)
23. Middletown South (Middletown, NJ) (3-5)
24. Pinelands Regional (Tuckerton, NJ) (6-3)
25. Toms River East (Toms River, NJ) (5-4)
View full Shore Division rankings
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Winslow Township (Atco, NJ) (7-2)
2. Washington Township (Sewell, NJ) (9-0)
3. Burlington Township (Burlington, NJ) (9-0)
4. Burlington City (Burlington, NJ) (8-1)
5. West Deptford (Westville, NJ) (8-1)
6. Glassboro (Glassboro, NJ) (9-0)
7. Delran (Delran, NJ) (8-1)
8. Bordentown (Bordentown, NJ) (7-1)
9. Camden (Camden, NJ) (5-2)
10. Cherry Hill East (Cherry Hill, NJ) (8-0)
11. Atlantic City (Atlantic City, NJ) (7-1)
12. Haddonfield (Haddonfield, NJ) (5-2)
13. Paulsboro (Paulsboro, NJ) (8-1)
14. St. Augustine Prep (Richland, NJ) (6-2)
15. Kingsway (Woolwich Township, NJ) (7-2)
16. Ewing (Trenton, NJ) (7-2)
17. Seneca (Tabernacle, NJ) (7-2)
18. Hopewell Valley Central (Pennington, NJ) (7-2)
19. St. Joseph (Hammonton, NJ) (7-1)
20. Pennsauken (Pennsauken, NJ) (6-2)
21. Cedar Creek (Egg Harbor City, NJ) (7-2)
22. Princeton (Princeton, NJ) (7-2)
23. Riverside (Riverside, NJ) (7-2)
24. Shawnee (Medford, NJ) (6-3)
25. Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly, NJ) (5-4)
View full West Jersey Division rankings
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.