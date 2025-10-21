New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 20, 2025
The New Jersey high school football playoffs are are almost upon us, with the official state cutoff date fast approaching this Saturday. For public-school squads across the Garden State, this means just one final regular-season showdown remains — an all-important opportunity to polish their credentials, rack up key victories, and solidify their standing in the eyes of the playoff selectors.
Meanwhile, Non-Public programs, already showcasing their prowess throughout the season, are eager to put on one more commanding performance to further impress the committee and lock in advantageous seeding.
There are four head-to-head contests between ranked teams this week highlighted by a heavyweight battle featuring No. 2 Bergen Catholic, ranked No. 18 in the National High School Football Power 25 Rankings, vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional at the Crusaders’ home field in Oradell.
Dive into the freshest installment of our comprehensive statewide Top 25 rankings below, capturing all the thrilling action from Week 7 of the regular season. You’ll spot some intriguing shake-ups near the top of the list, reflecting last week’s dramatic results, alongside the well-deserved return to the rankings for Paramus Catholic, which proved it again belongs among the state’s elite despite sporting a losing record that has come vs. a brutally difficult schedule.
Results Between Ranked Teams
- No. 8 DePaul 31, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep 21
- No. 9 Washington Township 39, No. 19 Kingsway 36
Upcoming Matchups Between Ranked Teams
- No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (No. 17 Nationally) vs. No. 19 Paramus Catholic
- No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional
- No. 10 Northern Highlands vs. No. 14 Ramapo
- No. 12 West Morris vs. No. 23 Mount Olive
1. Don Bosco Prep (7-0)
The Ironmen traveled to Seton Hall Prep on Saturday afternoon and departed the Kelly Athletic Complex with a decisive 40-7 triumph. After conceding the game’s initial touchdown, the Ironmen responded with 40 straight points—pulling away in the second quarter via two touchdowns and a safety. Both quarterbacks —sophomore Carson Schoen and junior Dylan Wrona—saw action and teamed up for 172 passing yards.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 19 Paramus Catholic (3-5)
2. Bergen Catholic (6-1)
The Crusaders delivered one of their top showings of the year on Saturday in Oradell—a 42-7 rout of Delbarton. Sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri fired four touchdown passes, including two to junior Austin Busso and one apiece to juniors Bryan Porter and Anthony Willis. Senior running back Najee Calhoun powered in two rushing scores for Bergen Catholic’s remaining points. A Top-5 clash awaits on Senior Day when third-ranked St. Joseph Regional comes knocking.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional (5-2)
3. St. Joseph Regional (5-2)
The Green Knights prepared for a Saturday afternoon battle with Pope John but instead claimed a forfeit win. Owing to a minor hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak in Pope John’s football and cheerleading programs, the Lions forfeited to the Green Knights. That’s the second forfeit victory this season for St. Joseph Regional who hits the field Saturday afternoon for an eagerly awaited matchup versus No. 2 Bergen Catholic.
Up next: Saturday at No. 2 Bergen Catholic (6-1)
4. Winslow (6-2)
The defending Group 4 state champs notched their fifth consecutive win and another stellar defensive display in a 41-6 WJFL American win over Mainland. Junior QB Jalen Parker passed for 290 yards and five TDs, with Nyqir Helton and Quayd Hendryx grabbing two each. Benji Carter tallied 10 tackles, while Rob Carstarphen contributed seven and a sack. Winslow has allowed no more than eight points in its six victories.
Up next: Friday at Cherokee (3-5)
5. DePaul (5-2)
The Spartans grabbed a marquee win Friday in Jersey City, topping St. Peter’s Prep 31-21. Senior Washington-bound quarterback Derek Zammit and senior running back Marquan Carter each rushed for a touchdown, while DePaul scored twice on defense and special teams. Senior AJ Larkin returned a kickoff for a score, while senior linebacker Jaxon Bastante notched a pick-six.
Up next: Saturday at Delbarton (3-4)
6. St. Peter’s Prep (6-1)
The Marauders fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a loss Friday at home to DePaul. Senior quarterback Tyler Bell tossed three touchdowns—one each to senior Hunter Watson, junior Abdul Turay and sophomore Amari Jones. The Watson score marked the 11th TD link between the pair this fall. Bell now has 18 passing touchdowns on the year to go with four rushing scores. A lengthy trek to Sussex County awaits St. Peter’s Prep.
Up next: Saturday at Pope John (1-6)
7. Glassboro (8-0)
The defending Group 1 state champs secured at least a share of the WJFL Diamond title with a 35-7 win over Schalick. Electric wide receiver Xavier Sabb hauled in two fourth-quarter touchdown on passes from quarterback Jack O’Connell (22 and 25 yards), while younger brother Amari Sabb scored on a 42-yard reception and a 3-yard run. Glassboro has outscored foes 378-40 and yielded just 20 points across its last seven games—including five shutouts.
Up next: Friday at Woodstown (2-6)
8. Old Tappan (7-0)
The Golden Knights amassed 587 offensive yards without punting in a dominant 47-28 win over Wayne Hills Friday in Old Tappan. Senior RB Devyn Radoian crossed the goal line four times on 165 yards from 30 carries. Junior QB Zach Miceli threw two TD passes—one to junior Leo Etter and one to junior Shane Small. Junior Nick Blanchard capped the scoring with a 6-yard run. Old Tappan has now won 12 straight since its 2024 Group 3 title run.
Up next: Friday vs. Pascack Valley (4-3)
9. Washington Township (8-0)
In an epic thriller, Washington Township overcame a 12-point deficit with 6:25 left for a dramatic 39-36 win over then-No. 19 Kingsway in a battle of South Jersey titans. With the win, the Minutemen clinched at least a share of the WJFL Classic title. Jyair Moore, returning from major knee surgery last year, hauled in the game-winning 51-yard TD catch-and-run with 1:27 to go. Quarterback Cole Aquino passed for 252 yards and two TDs, while Colin Beeler rushed for 102 yards and two scores.
Up next: Friday vs. Timber Creek (2-6)
10. Northern Highlands (6-1)
Northern Highlands keep pounding out gritty football, with Friday’s 21-0 road shutout of Ridgewood as the newest proof. Senior Chase Calarco and junior Doyle Flatt each rushed for a touchdown, with the Highlanders’ third score coming on a Jack O’Callaghan pass to senior Chase DeLuise. While this was Northern Highlands’ first shutout this fall, they’ve allowed no more than two TDs per game all season. NH hosts archrival Ramapo Friday for the SFC Liberty Red Division title and possible North, Group 4 seeding edge.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 14 Ramapo (6-1)
11. St. Augustine (6-1)
St. Augustine trailed Rancocas Valley 14-0 but erupted for three second-half scores en route to a 28-14 comeback victory. Running back Roman Coney carried 32 times for 135 yards—105 after halftime—and three TDs, while Ryan Stoehr went 8-of-12 through the air for 118 yards and a touchdown. The stout Hermit defense forced three turnovers.
Up next: Friday at Millville (3-4)
12. West Morris (8-0)
West Morris stuck to its proven formula Friday night in recording a lopsided 34-3 win over young Roxbury. The Wolfpack’s veteran offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all game, creating lanes for running backs Mike Finlay (10 carries, 130 yards, three TDs) and Deacon Frayne (17 carries, 77 yards, two TDs.). West Morris puts its perfect mark on the line Friday night against No. 23 Mount Olive.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 23 Mount Olive (7-0)
13. Burlington Township (8-0)
The Falcons preserved their perfect record with a 27-14 win over Northern Burlington, clinching at least a share of the WJFL Independence title. Freshman QB Eddie McNair passed for 178 yards and a TD while adding a rushing score. Junior running back Aiden Binns notched his sixth straight 100-yard outing, gaining 127 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Up next: Thursday at Cinnaminson (4-4)
14. Ramapo (6-1)
The Raiders’ streak of dominant team football continued Friday with a 42-7 win over Hackensack. Senior quarterback Casey Grusser completed one touchdown each to seniors Michael Ballan and Joey Yessis, while senior backfield tandem of Liam Hayward and Gino Gorga each rushed for two scores. Up next: a season-ending showdown for the SFC Liberty Red Division title and potential North, Group 4 home-field edge.
Up next: Friday at No. 10 Northern Highlands (6-1)
15. The Hun School (6-2)
The Raiders matched a St. Frances Academy unit, ranked No. 1 Maryland in and No. 2 in the High School on SI National Power Rankings, respectively, stride-for-stride through one half, trailing just 7-0 at the break. But SFA dominated the second half with 19 straight points in pulling away for a 29-7 victory.
Up Next: Friday vs. First Academy (Fla.)
16. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (7-0)
Senior QB Justin Scaramuzzo was one again at his efficient best, going 12-of-15 for a career-high 231 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 41-19 win over rival St. Thomas Aquinas. He was 11-of-14 for 93 yards the prior week against Phillipsburg. Senior wide receiver Reggie Bropleh snagged five catches for 105 yards and three TDs, with Kenny Noonan and Edgar Cruz each adding one TD reception.
Up next: Saturday vs. Woodbridge (7-1)
17. Phillipsburg (6-1)
A rushing attack that faltered last week in a loss to No. 17 St. Joseph (Met.) exploded Friday against Union, led by senior Sam Dech. He rushed 18 times for 156 yards and four TDs as the team piled up 306 yards on 50 carries in a 42-0 rout. Defensive stalwarts Aeden Hywel, Jaysen Blacknall, Nazyan Losier-Palin and Vincent Berger keyed the Stateliners’ second shutout of the season.
Up next: Friday vs. Bridgewater-Raritan (6-2)
18. Atlantic City (7-1)
The Vikings posted their second shutout of the year behind a rock-solid defense and rushing touchdowns from Kyree Barksdale and Ahmad Chambers in a hard-fought 13-0 road win over Hammonton. Barksdale opened scoring with a 7-yard first-quarter TD run, while Chambers broke free for a 59-yard score in the third.
Up Next: November 27 vs. Holy Spirit
19. Paramus Catholic (3-5)
The Paladins reenter the rankings with a 30-16 upset of then-No. 11 Red Bank Catholic Friday in Paramus. Sophomore quarterback Rowan Martin threw two TDs—one each to seniors Aiden Acevedo and Julian Franco. Sophomore AJ Lopez ignited the scoring with a pick-six, and junior RB Chukwuma Odoh added a rushing TD. The win should reshape Non-Public B playoff seeding and could grant the Paladins home games through the state final if they advance. But mighty No. 1 Don Bosco looms.
Up next: Friday at No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (7-0)
20. Red Bank Catholic (7-1)
The Caseys managed just a field goal in the second half Friday in suffering their first defeat, 30-16, at Paramus Catholic. Red Bank Catholic totaled 287 offensive yards but stalled on three drives, settling for Simeon Picinich kicks of 22, 31 and 40 yards. The loss snapped a five-game streak of 24+ points. Freshman quarterback Rahmir Rivera threw only his second pick of the season and his first since Week 1.
Up next: Friday vs. Marlboro (2-5)
21. Holmdel (5-2)
Dartmouth commit senior QB Jack Cannon completed 8-of-14 for 126 yards and two TD passes to James Murphy, while Matt Scheinman rushed for two scores as Holmdel blanked Raritan 35-0 on the road. The victory claimed the prized Battle of The Border Trophy.
Up Next: Friday vs. Middletown North
22. Kingsway (6-2)
Kingsway came agonizingly close to upsetting No. 9 Washington Township but watched a 12-point lead vanish in the final six minutes of a 39-36 defeat. Cole DeNick rushed for two TDs, caught a 49-yard score, sacked the QB and forced a fumble. Mason Bryan snagged a 23-yard TD pass with seven seconds left in the half, then returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for another TD to forge a two-score lead.
Up next: Friday vs. Williamstown (3-5)
23. Mount Olive (7-0)
Mount Olive topped gritty Wayne Valley 31-17 Friday, behind the all-around play of Brayden Longo, whose exploits sealed the win. Longo scored three times in the second quarter—including an 87-yard kickoff return and 67-yard punt return—then added a 46-yard fourth-quarter run as the Marauders surged late. A blockbuster matchup vs. No. 12 West Morris is on tap Friday night.
Up next: Friday at No. 12 West Morris (8-0)
24. Brick Memorial (6-2)
Brick Memorial ousted shore rival and previously unbeaten Southern Regional from the rankings with a 19-14 win Friday, powered by junior tight end Joe Livio’s career-best eight catches for 141 yards and a TD. Senior QB Jason Lajara excelled again with 304 passing yards and two TDs, in addition to 48 rushing yards and a score to fuel the Mustangs’ third straight victory.
Up Next: Friday vs. Jackson Township
25. Camden (6-2)
Camden rejoins the rankings after a two-week hiatus with a dominant 48-14 rout of Lenape. Left-handed QB Ahmad Jones tossed four TD passes to power the Panthers, who led 33-7 at halftime. The 48 points set a season high, topping Camden’s previous best of 28.
Up Next: November 27 vs. Camden Eastside.