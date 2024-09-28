High School

New Jersey high school football coach notches career victory No. 100

Longtime Passaic County Tech lead man Matt Demarest pulled off the coaching feat Friday night against Ridgewood

Andy Villamarzo

NorthJersey.com's Darren Cooper, right, interviews Passaic County Tech head coach Matt Demarest during the Super Football Conference media day, hosted by the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, August 22, 2022. High School Football Super Football Conference Media Day At Metlife Stadiummetlife Stadium
NorthJersey.com's Darren Cooper, right, interviews Passaic County Tech head coach Matt Demarest during the Super Football Conference media day, hosted by the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, August 22, 2022. High School Football Super Football Conference Media Day At Metlife Stadiummetlife Stadium / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Passaic County Tech Bulldogs (New Jersey) hit the field on Friday night knowing they could make history.

On the line was notching head coach Matt Demarest his 100th career victory and they'd have to do it against a tough Ridgewood. It became mission accomplished when the clocks hit all zeroes.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Varsity Aces' Sean Farrell, Demarest notched career win No. 100 in a 14-0 victory over Ridgewood. The down below was the scene after the historic win for Passaic County Tech's Demarest, who has led the Bulldogs since 2012.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 on the season after previously already tallying victories over Columbia, Eastside, Lenape and West Orange. Up next, Demarest will gun for win No. 101 when they hit the road to face Ramapo.

New Jersey high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (9/25/2024)

Follow SBLive New Jersey throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New Jersey